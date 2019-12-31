The PRIDE eARTSHOW in support of M.A.R.S.

The PRIDE eARTSHOW ending at midnight 31 December 2019 aims to raise money for Men Affected by Rape and Sexual-abuse (M.A.R.S.). The show features 10 limited edition prints of a photograph of Dr. Wendel Rosevear O.A.M, M.B.,B.S. Dip.RACOG. FRACGP.J.P. (Qual.) by Andrew Costi.

Dr. Wendel Rosevear

Raised a Seventh Day Adventist, Wendel Rosevear’s mother could not accept him for two decades after he came out.

That no doubt inspired his passionate belief in the value of each person and in nurturing honesty to deal with life’s issues.

As a doctor, Wendel first worked at the Mater Hospital before a residency in country Victoria, followed by hospital work in Hong Kong.

In 1990, he co-founded Brisbane’s Gay and Lesbian Health Service before moving on in 2000 to open the Stonewall Medical Centre.

Human Rights

Wendel’s passionate defence of human rights led to many interesting life experiences that inform his sense of justice.

In 1989, in Tiananmen Square, he spoke with the protestors who occupied the square in support of democratic reform. He was there the first time they turned back an attempt by the army to end the protest. Full of hope for the future, he found the later massacre devastating.

Prior to that, he experienced a people’s revolution that succeeded. He visited the Philippines during the People Power revolution that saw the longtime dictator Ferdinand Marcos removed from office.

After making his way through the riots on the night of 4 July 1986, he found his hotel damaged by fire. Although the blaze was now extinguished, he was not destined to enjoy a good night’s sleep. The building went up in flames a second time later that night. Luckily, Wendel escaped.

Previously, he determined to live a full and worthwhile life while staring down the barrel of a submachine on the Thai-Burmese border. During his hijack by 20 hill tribesmen, and faced with his own mortality, he determined to make every day worth living.

“It gave me a great sense of feeling that I should not die for no reason and to challenge myself why I was alive?”

M.A.R.S.

Wendel founded M.A.R.S. in 1993. In the years since the organisation provided support to over 400 victims of abuse. Wendel himself has worked with over 1,280 sexually abused men over the years. He also works with abusers including some of Queensland’s most reviled criminals believing honesty and healing are the best way to prevent reoffending.

Read more about Wendel’s career and work at andrewcosti.com.

Andrew invites bids from $50 for full-colour prints on high-quality foam board in support of M.A.R.S.

Send bids to adcx@yahoo.com by 11.59 pm 31 December 2019.

