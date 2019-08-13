The Peter Allen Festival is returning to regional Tenterfield in September

The Peter Allen Festival in the historic town of Tenterfield New South Wales, just three hours from Brisbane, returns in early September. It celebrates the local icon’s contribution to arts and culture in Australia and internationally.

No song says welcome home better than Peter’s ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ and no town offers a friendlier welcome than his birthplace, Tenterfield.

Advertisements

In addition to a warm welcome, the festival incorporates the arts, culture, singing, song writing, theatre, dance and entertainment. And so much more…

The entire town comes together to showcase every facet of community life.

Heritage, history, local produce, rural lifestyles and the indigenous history of the area.

“When my baby smiles at me

The sun lightens up my life

And I am free at last, what a blast.”

Dozens of musicians descend on Tenterfield to celebrate music and song writing.

After all, Peter wrote hit after hit. Songs like ‘I Still Call Australia Home’, ‘I Go To Rio’ and of course, ‘Tenterfield Saddler’ still sound as good today.

Expect award-winning cabaret, vibrant jam sessions, music in the park, and music at every event! From 5-8 September, Tenterfield never closes down.

For sure, it’s not New York or Rio or old London town, but no matter how far or how wide you roam, you’ll still call Tenterfield home this September.

In 2018, every event of the Peter Allen Festival sold out, leaving standing room only for the entertainment and music events.

In 2019, expect an even bigger, better and, well… more fantastic and altogether flamboyant Peter Allen Festival! See you in September.

Livvy & Pete: The Songs of Olivia Newton-John & Peter Allen

As camp as maracas and tender as Pete’s gift to Livvy ‘I Honestly Love You’, there promises to be rollerskates, T-Birds, Pink Ladies, 80s jazzercise and an Oscar-winning song to boot!

Helpmann Award-winner Michael Griffiths and acclaimed cabaret darling Amelia Ryan celebrate the songs of Aussie icons Olivia Newton-John and Peter Allen in a 90-minute tribute.

Advertisements

From their humble small-town beginnings to world domination in sequins and jumpsuits, revisit all of their sing-a-long classics from Rio to Tenterfield, all the way to Xanadu and beyond.

DATES: Fri 6 Sept 7pm, Sat 7 Sept 2pm, Sun 8 Sept 10am

TICKETS: General $44, VIP $74

Tenterfield Food and Wine Fair

Grab a meal, or a couple of tasting plates, to try street food grown and produced in Tenterfield. Relax with a glass of local wine, then pick up a homemade jam or gourmet spice mix to take home with you. Be sure to sample all of the deliciousness that comes from Tenterfield!

DATES: Fri 6 Sept 10am-9pm, Sat 7 Sept 10am-5pm

TICKETS: Gold coin donation for Rural Aid

Honest Through Her Song

An unforgettable performance featuring award-winning female vocalists and musicians from around Australia.

An intimate night of music and fine food at Tenterfield’s own Live at the Chapel, followed by a delectable three-course meal showcasing Tenterfield’s finest produce within the rustic charm of one of Tenterfield’s historic chapels!

DATES: Thurs 5 Sept, 7pm-9pm

TICKETS: $99

Peter Allen on the Big Screen

The music and story of Peter Allen on the big screen at Tenterfield’s historic School of Arts cinema and theatre. Experience Peter’s energy, enthusiasm and flair with surround sound, like being in a live audience! Drinks including local wine will be available during intermission at the Courtyard Café.

DATES: Thurs 5 Sept 5pm, Sun 8 Sept 2pm

TICKETS: $15

Peter Allen Boulevard

Tenterfield’s main street comes alive with markets, street performers and musicians, with three stages of free live music. Chill by the Commercial Boutique Hotel Stage or enjoy the atmosphere in Bruxner Park.

DATES: Sat 7 Sept 10am-4pm

TICKETS: Free

LA Garden Party

It’s time to get dressed up as your favourite 70’s or 80’s Hollywood celebrity or musical icon for a 70’s inspired garden party. Relax in Bruxner Park and enjoy outdoor entertainment featuring acts from across the Peter Allen Festival weekend, with a licensed bar serving an array of local wines, beers and spirits.

A seven-course Long Table Lunch will showcase local produce.

DATES: Sep 8, 12pm-4pm

TICKETS: General $29, Long Table $64

Pop-up Outdoor Cinema: The Greatest Showman

Bring your picnic blanket to enjoy a free screening of the movie The Greatest Showman in a popup outdoor cinema in Bruxner Park.

Hugh Jackman (who played Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz) leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical filled with infectious showstopping performances that will bring you to your feet.

Inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum, the film celebrates the birth of show business with the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation (remind you of Peter Allen’s story?)

DATES: Fri 6 Sept 6:30pm

TICKETS: Free

Jackaroo’s Breakfast

Enjoy a scrumptious bacon and egg breakfast, a guided tour of a working free-range pork farm, and all the Peter Allen classics performed by festival artists.

DATES: Sat 7 and Sun 8 Sept 7am

TICKETS: $29

Kids Corner

There is also lots of fun activities for kids with a lucky door prize every hour!

DATES: Fri 6 Sept and Sat 7 Sept 10am – 5pm

TICKETS: Free

To book or check information visit www.thepeterallenfestival.com.au

Tenterfield True

The gateway to both the Northern Rivers and New England, the town that was home to both Banjo Paterson and Peter Allen is rich in both heritage and majestic natural features.

Originally home to the Jukembal people, the Tenterfield area has bora rings, scar trees and the towering, historically-significant Bluff Rock.

Tenterfield is also a treasure trove of colonial heritage. The ‘Father of Federation’, Sir Henry Parkes, stood on the veranda of the local School of Arts in 1889 and delivered the ‘Tenterfield Oration’ calling for the federation of the six Australian colonies.

Years later, the fight to save that same building led to the formation of the National Trust of Australia. Among the host of heritage-listed and historic buildings is the Tenterfield Saddlery, made famous by Peter Allen in the song about his grandfather who once resided and worked there.

The Tenterfield Historic Walk takes about an hour and includes many of the town’s landmark buildings.

Natural Attractions

Nearby national parks offer opportunities to bushwalk, swim, picnic and camp.

The Tenterfield district encompasses both woodland and lush sub-tropical rainforest. Furthermore, Bald Rock National Park is home to the largest exposed granite monolith in Australia and offers panoramic views of New England.

Boonoo Boonoo National Park features a 210-metre waterfall, an abandoned colonial gold mine, platypus spotting and the wildflower filled bush-setting where Banjo Paterson proposed to his future wife.

Tenterfield is also a bird watching mecca with the beautiful natural landscape home to abundant wildlife. Thunderbolt’s Hideout, just 12 kilometres from town and just 300 metres off the main road, served as a hideout for notorious bushranger Captain Thunderbolt.

For more information visit www.visittenterfield.com.au

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.