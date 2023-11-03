The new book telling Australia’s transgender history

Professor Noah Riseman talks with QNews about his history book Transgender Australia and the importance of trans and gender-diverse voices.

When writing his new book Transgender Australia, Professor Noah Riseman had one key question for potential participants:

“How would you like the Australian public to think about the histories and experiences of trans people?”

This was important for Noah to raise as he was looking to tell a story that wasn’t exactly his.

Noah is a self-described “cis white dude,” and although he is from the queer community, he was wandering into sensitive territory as an outsider. It was, however, a story he felt needed to be told.

His previous work, Pride in Defence, on LGBTQIA+ experiences in the military, saw many interviews with trans people, but something was missing.

“One thing that became clear from those interviews was you can’t understand the experiences of trans people in one institution without knowing the much broader histories. And that hadn’t been recorded yet in Australia,” he explains.

Putting trans voices first

He first approached trans friends about the idea of writing the book. They were supportive of the potential project; however, he still felt apprehension.

“I knew from day one that there were going to be concerns about that and ethical considerations. So I very early on approached a few trans people from various organisations and put together an advisory group,” he says.

The advisory group had representatives from every state and territory with the responsibility to hold Noah accountable for the project.

In the foreword for Transgender Australia, activist, scholar, and author Julie Peters PhD, and Jenny Scott, an Australian Society of Archivists Accredited Professional (ASAAP) give their approval of the book and Noah’s approach, stating:

“When we first met Noah Riseman as interview participants, we were pleased that he quoted ‘Nothing about us without us’—which we consider a great approach to history research, interviews, and writing. Such an approach has allowed him to pick the dominant themes while acknowledging the diversity of our communities and empowering our voices.”

In total, Noah interviewed over 100 trans and gender-diverse people across Australia for the project.

“Throughout the project, everything I write, everything I researched, where possible, I do my best to try and centre trans voices, to affirm trans voices so that it’s not me speaking. It’s maybe me bringing stuff together, but it’s their voices speaking,” he tells me passionately.

Why 1910?

The book begins from 1910 and covers trans identity before and after the Second World War, legal recognition, trans politics, contemporary trans affairs, as well as the experiences of Indigenous communities and people of colour.

Noah acknowledges that this isn’t the complete history of trans and gender-diverse people in Australia.

“Every history book needs a starting point. The reason I chose 1910 is that’s when the German sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld published the book Transvestites, which I know is now considered an outdated term, [but] that’s the beginning of the word ‘trans’ being used in the language about people with a gender identity different from sex assigned at birth,” he says.

He also acknowledges the rich history before that date.

“That’s why I chose that as the starting point. It’s not to deny anything before, but everything’s got to start somewhere, and that’s why I chose that.”

Brotherboys and Sistergirls

It is the stories of Brotherboys and Sistergirls from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community that particularly stood out for Noah.

He shares the experience of Kooncha Brown, a Yuin and Gunnai/Kurnai Sistergirl, who was the first Sistergirl Officer at ACON in 1999.

“She told me her life story, and it was really interesting hearing about her childhood in her community. How in her mob she had cousins who were, she said they didn’t use the word Sistergirl back then; she said they used the word ‘funny h,’ but she said there were Sistergirls in this community back in the sixties and seventies, and it was just a thing, it didn’t matter,” he says.

Noah also shares the story of Dean Gilbert, a Wiradjuri trans man who met Kooncha at ACON and introduced him to the term Brotherboy. In the book, Dean recalls their meeting.

“Kooncha looked at me…she goes, ‘Oh hello, you’re a Brotherboy.’ and I went, ‘What? What’s a Brotherboy?’”

Encouraged by Kooncha, Dean went on to do advocacy work including an SBS/NITV documentary Brotherboys.

“When we did that documentary and I did speak about my Elders getting behind me and helping me transition from women’s business into men’s, then other documentaries started coming around about other Elders getting behind there. And I think that’s what we’ve got to keep doing. So, we’re bringing the Elders into the (twenty-first) century too and start challenging some of the traditional ways and beliefs,” he said.

Postal survey impact

The book also looks at the current landscape of trans and gender-diverse politics.

Noah calls out the marriage equality postal survey of 2017 as a significant turning point.

“The ‘no’ campaign was very much a transphobic campaign; they targeted trans people in their campaign; they weren’t talking about marriage, they were talking about trans issues,” he says.

The result was very positive for many queer people in our community, but it was the catalyst for some of the harmful rhetoric we see today.

“Gay and lesbians, for all intents and purposes, had won mainstream acceptance, so opponents of LGBTIQA+ rights just turned all their attention to trans, and it’s never really stopped. A lot of the arguments they use against trans people now are the same arguments that were used against gay lesbian rights as early as the 1970s. And it’s for all of these reasons that gay lesbian, bisexual, and straight people as well need to stand up with our trans siblings, our trans cousins, to support them – not just because it’s the right thing to do, but also it’s the same crap that’s been hurled at us,” he passionately tells me.

Appreciation

Through his book, Noah is able to platform the incredible history and powerful voices of trans and gender-diverse people, and it is something that he is thankful for.

“I’m very fortunate that so many people did trust me to tell their stories,” he says.

These stories in the book are not just a record of LGBTQIA+ history; they are stories that make up the history of our nation.

So to revisit Noah’s original question: “How would you like the Australian public to think about the histories and experiences of trans people?”

The nation now has a chance to find out.

Transgender Australia: A History Since 1910 is out now.