The nephew of Singapore’s Prime Minister married his boyfriend

Li Huanwu, the nephew of Singapore’s Prime Minister, has tied the knot with his partner in South Africa.

Same-sex marriage is not legal in Singapore, and gay sex is still illegal under the country’s Colonial-era Penal Code.

Advertisements

Huanwu and his partner Heng Yirui shared the news of their marriage late last week.

Yirui shared photos on Instagram and wrote: “Today I marry my soul mate. Looking forward to a lifetime of moments like this.”

Huanwu shared news of his wedding on his Facebook page, alongside snaps of the pair enjoying their time in Cape Town.

“Today would have been unimaginable to us growing up,” he said.

“We are overjoyed to share this occasion in the glowing company of friends and family.”

Huanwu is also the grandson of Singapore’s first prime minister.

‘More to life than the darkness of the closet’

This month, Taiwan passed same-sex marriage legislation in a historic first for Asia. The first same-sex couples married in joyous scenes in Taiwan last Friday.

But Singapore has lagged behind. In 2014, the country’s Supreme Court ruling upheld the ban on consensual same-sex activity.

Huanwu came out as gay last July in a photo exhibition held during Singapore’s Pink Dot Pride rally.

“If you are a straight ally, I implore you to come [to the Pink Dot rally to] stand in solidarity [with the LGBT community],” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Advertisements

“For the LGBT community, it is but a dream to share in the same human dignities as you, to live full and proper lives.

“If you’re a closeted member of the LGBT community, I also urge you to come.

“I hope that you will see – if only for an afternoon – that there is more to life than the darkness of the closet, that there are people out there who care.

“Finally, if you’re an out member of the LGBT community, you have a moral responsibility to come. If you do not stand up yourself, you cannot expect others to fight for you. This is your moral duty.”

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.