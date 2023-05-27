The Mutilator: serial killer prowled beats for victims

In the early 1960s, William MacDonald prowled Sydney beats in search of men to kill. He castrated his victims and inflicted multiple stab wounds, leading newspapers to dub him The Mutilator.

The rampage began on June 4 1961, when Albert Greenfield, 41, was found dead in a shed at the Domain Baths. Albert was nude, he’d been stabbed over thirty times and his genitals severed from his body.

On November 21, Ernest Cobbin, 37, suffered a similar fate at a Moore Park public toilet. Then on March 31, 1962, Frank McLean was maimed and murdered after leaving the Oxford Hotel in Darlinghurst. So precise were the cuts used to severe Frank’s genitals, police started to look into local doctors as suspects.

The Case of the Walking Corpse

But with 30 detectives assigned to catch The Mutilator, everything suddenly went quiet… until the Case of the Walking Corpse.

On November 20, 1962, police discovered a rotting corpse under the floorboards of a Concord shop. They assumed the body was that of shop owner Allan Brennan, and after what would prove to be a sloppy and inadequate investigation, it was buried under that name. No one made any connection to The Mutilator. Workers at a local post office where Brennan previously worked held a small memorial service for him. But then in 1963, one of those workers ran into the dead man in the street.

“I believed you had died.”

“Leave me alone,” said the supposedly dead shop owner before running off.

The police scoffed at the postal worker when he reported the sighting to them, so he went to a newspaper. The consequent publicity led to an order to exhume the body. It turned out to be that of Patrick Hackett, a former prison inmate. Police also noticed a couple of things they’d missed previously: Hackett had been stabbed multiple times and his genitals butchered.

The Mutilator

Desperate to solve the crimes, police turned to the new Identikit technology and distributed likenesses of the presumed killer Australia-wide. In Melbourne, a couple of rail workers recognised one of their co-workers as the man in the newspapers.

William MacDonald readily confessed to his crimes. He claimed voices in his head told him to murder men who reminded him of an army corporal who assaulted him in his native England. Born in Liverpool, MacDonald dreamed of becoming a concert pianist. But with WWII raging, he enlisted in the army at 19 and was allegedly raped by his corporal in an air raid shelter.

Diagnosed with schizophrenia on his discharge in 1947, William MacDonald spent several months in a mental asylum where he underwent electroconvulsive therapy. He emigrated, first to Canada, and then to Australia. In Adelaide, he received a two-year good behaviour bond for touching a detective on the penis in a public toilet.

In 1961, he committed his first murder, that of an elderly man he met outside Roma Street Railway Station in Brisbane. However, he strangled Amos Hurst. Unlike the Sydney murders, he neither stabbed his Brisbane victim nor castrated him.

During his trial, the Mutilator was emphatic that if able to, he would continue to kill. The jury, to general astonishment, ignored evidence of Willam MacDonald’s insanity and pronounced him guilty. Justice McLennan sentenced the Mutilator to five consecutive life sentences with a strong recommendation that he never be released.

At the time of his 2015 death, 90-year-old William MacDonald was the oldest and longest-serving prisoner in custody in New South Wales.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.