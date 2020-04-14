The lockdown crossword: the crazy world of the Tiger King

Isaac Newton spent two years in isolation during the Black Death. He used that time to develop his theories on calculus, optics and the law of gravitation. In contrast, we great modern-day geniuses occupied ourselves during the coronavirus lockdown arguing whether Carole Baskin killed her husband. Let’s face it. We’re inclined to delight in mocking those we find sillier than ourselves and Tiger King served up a feast of human failings. So, test your knowledge. See how much you remember in our lockdown crossword — the crazy world of the Tiger King.

Scroll down for the lockdown crossword.

Apparently the Tiger King producers originally intended an exposé of the so-called ‘big cat conservationists’ who set up roadside zoos in some American states. Sadly, these places rarely make any contribution to conservation. Rather, they exploit the suffering of often mistreated and malnourished wildlife for profit.

However, those producers stumbled across one of the greatest real-life soap operas of modern time. Who could possibly resist? Joe Exotic stars as the gay, mulleted, charismatic and narcissistic zookeeper. Carole Baskin plays his nemesis, a financially successful hippy chick whose previous husband disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

There, there’s a passing parade of straight men who seemingly find the allure of tigers, meth, a bleached mullet and outsized penis jewellery irresistible.

You really couldn’t make this shit up.

Just click at the beginning of the word to fill in the answers. You’ll receive a pop-up notification when you successfully complete the crossword.

Lockdown Crossword: Tiger King

