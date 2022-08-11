The LGBTQIA+ acronym: What’s it all about?

A recent survey by a British pub chain found that while 69% of the public consider themselves allies of sexually and gender-diverse communities, 30% didn’t know what the common letters of the acronym stood for. So let’s examine the initials that comprise the LGBTQIA+ acronym common in 2022.

Like any large — or small — group of people, the sexually and gender-diverse communities are by definition diverse. Gloriously so. People are different. It’s what makes us interesting. But the sexually and gender-diverse communities gather under various and ever-changing umbrella terms because of a shared history of marginalisation and persecution. At the moment, LGBTQIA+ is increasingly popular.

Some complain the acronym does not remain static. But what does? Times change. People evolve. Language transforms. Mullets go out of style. And return. Life moves on. We no longer call a car a horseless carriage — or even an automobile. And again, people are different. Many prefer to choose their own umbrella term.

Some people call themselves stamp collectors. Others prefer philatelist.

WGAF!

Beat your own drum. Wave your own flag. Choose your own mob. Call yourself what you will. You only live once!

Definitions do evolve and often mean different things to different people. Take these as a generally agreed starting point.

Lesbian

Women sexually and/or emotionally attracted to other women. Some women prefer the term ‘gay women’.

Gay

Men sexually and/or emotionally attracted to other men.

Bisexual

Sexually and/or emotionally attracted to more than one gender.

Transgender

People with gender identities different from that assigned at birth.

Intersex

People with natural traits, such as hormonal levels or genitalia, that do not match what is typically identified as male or female.

Queer

Historically a slur, now reclaimed by many, the meaning of Queer can vary according to the user, meaning sometimes that a person is neither straight nor cisgender or that they reject labelling gender and sexual orientation. Some people maintain their offence to the term.

Questioning

People unsure of how they identify. Which is perfectly fine. Who does fit neatly into a box?

Asexual

People who experience either low or nil sexual desire.

Ally

Cisgender and straight people who believe in social and legal equality for LGBTIQA+ people.

Don’t forget the +

Other people with non-normative gender identities or sexual orientations.

Sistergirls and Brotherboys

In Australia, we also use Sistergirl and Brotherboy for trans and gender-diverse people from some Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander communities.

LGBTQIA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy

The most important thing to remember about the LGBTQIA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy acronym and all its variations is that all the people under those umbrellas are just that.

People.

People — like everyone else — finding their own path through this thing called life. Be tolerant. Be kind. That is easy.

