Oh Tassie! Van Diemen’s Land elects Eric Abetz

Oh, Tassie! Dear me, should we start calling you Van Diemen’s Land again? Electing Eric Abetz to state parliament is a step back in time.

What happened to your famous reluctance to conserve old growth?

Yes readers. You heard it right. The Van Diemenians have elected the notorious Eric Abetz to their state parliament. And, Abetz being Abetz, he’s already indicated he’ll oppose a ban on conversion therapy.

They drove the Tasmanian Tiger to extinction. Why not queers?

Should we begin a campaign to remove Van Diemen’s Land from our federation? Perhaps another Pacific nation will adopt the island state. How does Far Western New Zealand sound?

In 2022, it looked like there’d be no political resurrection for longtime Liberal senator Eric Abetz. He went into that year’s election relegated to the difficult-to-win third spot on the Tasmanian Liberal Senate ticket.

And for the first time in living memory, Eric Abetz made people happy.

He lost.

He’d been in the federal senate for 28 years at that stage.

So, for what will history remember the federal parliamentary career of Senator Eric Abetz?

First, of course, his relentless opposition to every single reform designed to afford LGBTIQ+ people equal rights.

Then… Well, actually, not much else.

But wait!

Neurotic Performing C–ts

Perhaps that time he achieved the dubious honour of being only the second person Hansard ever recorded uttering the C-word in parliament. That happened during his very first year in the Australian Senate.

The Canberra Times reported that the Senator’s cursing ‘came out of the blue’ during an ‘otherwise deadly dull debate on Higher Education Funding’. Abetz rose to denounce profligate educational expenditure.

“I assure this House that I am quoting this and it is with some embarrassment and dismay that I put this on the public record…

“Labor, the Greens and the Democrats are saying, ‘you will be denied an education unless you contribute to important and cultural events’, such as by giving $500 for the Neurotic Performing C__ts to perform at the Melbourne Fringe Festival’.”

Try as I might, I could find no record of Labor, the Greens or the Democrats saying any such thing. But that’s Eric Abetz for you.

2022 election

However, the Tasmanian senator who once strutted about like the last commandant of Port Arthur Penal Colony, in 2022 resembled those dreadful flickering images of the last Tasmanian Tiger, prowling its bleak confinement and forlornly contemplating extinction.

Abetz entered the senate in 1994 when the Tasmanian Liberals nominated him to fill a vacancy caused by retirement. The 2022 election marked the first time since then that the party did not gift him first place on their senate ticket. To win a spot from third place, he’d need to beat candidates from Labor, the Jaquie Lambie Network and One Nation.

The hard-right culture warrior won notoriety from the beginning of his parliamentary career for his opposition to LGBTIQ+ rights. In 1994, Tasmania was known internationally as ‘Bigot’s Island’. It remained the last Australian jurisdiction to still criminalise consenting adult gay sexual activity. The state retained the harshest penalties for such private activity in the western world.

When the federal government considered sexual privacy laws to protect Tasmanians from their own state government, Abetz challenged the definition of privacy.

“If my bedroom was big enough, it could be 10, 20 or 50 people?”

The old slippery slope. Allow people to have sex, and next, they’ll want enormous bedrooms. Ballrooms even. Or, at least, more ballroom.

In 1997/98, Abetz opposed the Sexuality Discrimination Bill designed to give same-sex couples the same superannuation, property and will entitlements as heterosexual couples. He claimed allowing equal rights would encourage and affirm homosexuality.

Anthony Albanese

In 2000, member for Grayndler, Anthony Albanese, introduced another bill that attempted to allow same-sex couples the same rights as married and de facto superannuants. The Coalition opposed the bill. The Sydney Morning Herald described the ‘stridently anti-gay’ Abetz as wielding substantial influence.

We would go on with this cranky old man yelling at clouds’ greatest hits of recent years. His refusal to vote for marriage equality despite a 63.6% ‘Yes’ response in the state he represents. His mocking objection to the presence of the Rainbow Flag in government buildings because it represented a ‘hostile nation’.

But we stopped caring. We thought he was gone.

And he was! Voted out of the federal senate. And at that election, many Tasmanians continued with a longstanding Tassie tradition—putting Abetz last.

Election analyst Dr Kevin Bonham told the ABC: “In the last election, he got nine times more last place votes than anybody else.”

But he’s back in 2024… and we’re bitter about that. Australia — and Tasmania — can do better than Eric Abetz.

