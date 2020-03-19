The Lady Gaga Crossword: Gaga Trivia for Little Monsters

Okay, little monsters. Presenting the Lady Gaga crossword with heaps of Gaga trivia for all you fans of Mother Monster.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta first burst into our consciousness as Lady Gaga in 2008 with ‘Just Dance’ and ‘Poker Face’.

With her catchy pop tunes, OTT fashion sense and innovative dance routines, Gaga quickly became one of the world’s top-selling music artists.

Since then her career encompassed acting, modelling and her own vegan makeup line.

However, a few days ago, with her latest hit ‘Stupid Love’ storming the charts in the midst of a pandemic, Gaga decided to self-quarantine.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Of course, not all the little monsters can self-quarantine, but it’s great if those who can afford to, do. (And we rather suspect Mother Monster can afford to.)

Gaga is also a renowned LGBTIQ ally, but that’s one of the answers so we better shut up while we’re ahead.

Anyway, we’ve packed both obvious answers and some obscure Gaga trivia into this puzzle to challenge you.

The Lady Gaga Crossword

