‘The L Word: New York’ season one confirmed

According to ScreenRant, The L Word: New York is officially happening and we’re hoping for The L Word reboot we deserved.

After the cancellation of The L Word: Generation Q, a new reboot by L Word creator Ilene Chaiken was announced.

The original L Word ran from 2004-2009 and followed the lives of lesbian and bisexual women in West Hollywood.

The series was groundbreaking and was the first series to feature an ensemble of queer female characters.

While in recent years some story lines have been rightfully critiqued, the show remains a right of passage for many.

Everything we know about The L Word: New York

While there are few details, the new series is set to be a “reboot of the groundbreaking original series set in New York City.”

The use of the word “reboot” is important as Gen Q was specifically a sequel, while the New York series seems to be a continuation of the original series.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s original run, so the announcement of a reboot seems fitting.

While Generation Q saw the return of some of our favorite characters, there is no word whether Leisha Hailey (Alice), Jennifer Beals (Bette) and Kate Moennig (Shane) will also be on board for the reboot.

However, they have notably remained in the public eye in recent months- most recently joining lesbian singer/songwriter Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella.

Leisha Hailey was also recently interviewed by COVETEUR, with much of the conversation exploring the actress’ relationship with New York.

