The L Word: Generation Q trailer teases hot sex

The L Word: Generation Q premieres in December and the latest trailer promises love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks, and success. A group of diverse LGBTIQ characters join returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey who all resume their original roles in the reboot.

The trailer lets us catch up with the original characters before introducing the new cast members.

Shane appears to be doing ok for herself, striding away from a private jet. Meanwhile, Bette busily campaigns to become the first lesbian mayor of Los Angeles. Alice appears to enjoy a new relationship with a single mum in addition to a career as a talk show host.

Bette and Tina’s old home now houses a whole new bunch of queers.

New cast member Jacqueline Toboni is a standout. Her character Sarah Finley’s outgoing manner and propensity to make out with multiple people shoots her to the fore. You can call Sarah ‘Finley’ BTW. She goes by her surname.

The L Word: Generation Q trailer

So what happens other than a lesbian running for mayor and lots of hot gay sex?

Well, there’s some sexy pool action, first-time love, tears in church, and more hot gay sex.

A bold new show, for a bold new generation

Showtime touts The L Word: Generation Q as “a bold new show, for a bold new generation.”

Series creator Ilene Chaiken promises the new series will address concerns the show previously descended into stereotype and paid scant attention to diversity.

“The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal.

“I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognize the sensitivities.”

