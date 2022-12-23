The L Word: Generation Q cast sing and dance in musical episode

In a creative decision that truly could go either way, The L Word: Generation Q will be doing a musical episode.

The sixth episode of season three sees the characters go on a musical journey through their trauma after taking ayahuasca at a retreat.

In an interview with Out, L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan spoke of the inspiration behind the upcoming episode.

“I’m a deep, deep, deep theater nerd,” Ryan said.

“I have always wanted to do a musical. I’ve been trying to get someone to let me direct Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat live on television for years now.”

L Word: Generation Q musical episode was a “challenge”

The episode will allow the cast to flex their creative muscles, with Rosanny Zayas (Sophie) and Leisha Hailey (Alice) appearing to take the lead with the vocals.

In the trailer, elaborate costumes and hair and makeup appear to tie in with a 1950s aesthetic.

Ryan said this was another intentional choice, allowing the crew to also go all out with their creativity.

“I wanted to challenge the people that work for me too. My costume designer and my production designer and my director, everyone,” she said.

“The director, Nancy Mejia, has been with this show since its inception. And she’s been with me all three years in different capacities. And I just loved being able to just bring the best of us and really challenge the people that already work here to see what else we can do.”

“To me, there’s something so exciting about a really queer flex where we get to show how f*cking good we are,” she continues.

“And there’s just so many women, so many queer people work on this show. And it really does feel excellent to me. It feels excellently executed. And I’m just so proud for people to feel proud of that.”

For fans of the show’s original run, a short clip of Alice seeing someone from her past hints at a favourite character returning.

“We made it from a place of ‘what do we want as fans?’” Ryan said.

“What do we really want? And it’s just this really pure execution of a fantasy. We want that too. The writers wanted that too.”

Of course, in a world of fantasy, we’re crossing our fingers we get to see Alice reunited with Dana.

