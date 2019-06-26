The L Word: Generation Q – cast announced

Showtime announced the cast this week for the reboot of The L Word. The lesbian TV drama returns after a decade as The L Word: Generation Q with a focus on a younger and more diverse generation of queer people. The new cast members include a transgender actor and several people of colour.

Original Cast Members

While original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey all return for the reboot, Mia Kirschner will not.

Advertisements

The death of her character Jenny back in the last episode of the final series makes a reprise difficult.

However fans want to know.

Will the reboot see Jenny’s death resolved?

Everyone had motive to kill her.

Does Generation Q solve the crime or do we live on in wonder?

The New Cast

Arienne Mandi plays PR exec Dani Nùñez, trans man Leo Sheng is Professor Micah Lee, Jacqueline Toboni takes the role of the religious Sarah Finley, and Rosanny Zayas play television producer Sophie Suarez.

Ilene Chaiken

Series creator Ilene Chaiken serves as an executive producer for Generation Q. Marja-Lewis Ryan Becomes show-runner.

Ilene Chaiken spoke to NBC about the reboot.

“[Marja] and I really like telling stories about sex and making film about sex and portraying it and enjoying it and exploring it.

“It’s really important to me that the person who takes over this show shares my enjoyment of telling sexy stories about sex.”

Ilene said Generation Q would feature more diversity than the earlier seasons.

“There were criticisms of The L Word as well as of other shows. And what I would say is I accept all of those criticisms.

Advertisements

“The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal.

“I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognise the sensitivities.

“Marja is really keenly attuned to the issues of representation and inclusivity… I think people will be gratified by how inclusive this show is.”

The L Word: Generation Q hits US, and we imagine Australian, screens later this year.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.