The Kite String Tangle and ADC take you on a visceral trip in ‘Aftermath’

Aftermath opens into a haunting world of disquiet. Then, the Australasian Dance Collective and Brisbane music producer The Kite String Tangle hurtle the audience through a landscape of fragmented memories and imperfect recollection to a high-octane climax.

Visceral physicality and a stirring soundscape collide in a bold new full-length work at Brisbane Powerhouse this February.

Twice ARIA-nominated Danny Harley from The Kite String Tangle collaborated with Australiasian Dance Collective Artistic Director Amy Hollingsworth and co-creator Jack Lister to bring Aftermath to the stage.

Danny Harley performs his new composition live on stage alongside the dancers.

Danny told QNews.com.au the collaborators wanted to create a ‘dark, dystopian and visceral journey’. He said he drew on his recent four-month residency in Berlin. During his time in the German capital, he immersed himself in eclectic new sounds, artforms and recording techniques.

“Musically, Aftermath goes from really restrained to really, really intense and from ambient to techno. I pushed my more experimental side.

“I wasn’t tied to the normal things that I’m tied to musically, like vocals and lyrics or even song format.

“I’m able to create sonic landscapes according to emotion and according to what’s happening on stage.”

Aftermath an ‘unfolding narrative’

Amy Hollingsworth describes Aftermath as an ‘unfolding narrative’.

“A deeply visceral experience that focuses on what memory means for us. Jack and I visualised Aftermath from the beginning as both a visual and auditory journey. Danny really pushed the envelope with some of the places he takes us sonically. The music and the dance amplify each other’s power.”

Jack Lister said the collaborators aimed to replicate the high energy and high-octane experience of a live gig.

“Aftermath is a brand new work. It’s part-gig and also part dance work. We melded it into an awesome, dark, dystopian rollercoaster.

“Amy and I wanted Danny central to this work as he performs live every night. We didn’t want either the music or the dance to take second place tp the other.

“The process itself has been quite fluid and open. Some scenes we choreographed from samples that Danny created earlier. Other scenes were the flip of that, where we created movement, and then passed on the videos. So it’s been this awesome conversation of back and forth the whole time.”

Aftermath. 12 — 14 February. Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane Powerhouse. Tickets at australasiandancecollective.com/aftermath

