The House of Hidden Meanings: RuPaul announces new memoir

Queen of Drag RuPaul Charles has announced his new memoir, titled The House Of Hidden Meanings, in an Instagram video.

“After two and a half years, it’s finally here: my memoir,” RuPaul said in the video. “I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time, because I really reveal so much of myself. You know, this world today. It feels so hostile and such a scary place to be vulnerable in. But I did it, so get ready.”

“Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all,” RuPaul shared in a caption accompanying the announcement video. “When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul (@rupaulofficial) Despite his success with RuPaul’s Drag Race, the memoir is set to focus on earlier chapters of his life and his journey to sobriety. “RuPaul strips away all artifice and recounts the story of his life with breathtaking clarity and tenderness, bringing his signature wisdom and wit to his own biography,” reads the synopsis. “From his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, to forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to finding enduring love with his husband Georges LeBar and self-acceptance in sobriety, RuPaul excavates his life-story, uncovering new truths and insights in his personal history.”

The House of Hidden Meanings is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2024.

