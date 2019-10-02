The hottest pics of the guys from Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia returns to television screens next week. We predict the collective intelligence of the country will plummet at that time. However, that never stopped us tracking down the hottest pics of the male contestants.

Channel Nine say, “Ten beautiful singles will play the ultimate game of love.”

Well, I’ve been watching The Block. I had a bit of spare time and wondered how to fill it. Should I plant bamboo shoots under my fingernails and watch them sprout or take in some reality television?

After much thought, I chose reality television. Really, I should have taken the other less painful option.

A renovation show? Between the soap opera elements, a golf game, and a lip-sync challenge on The Block, I won’t surprised if Channel Nine turns Love Island into a cooking contest.

At times we see the contestants painting and I think just zoom in on that and let us watch it dry for a while.

I’d prefer that to the Groundhog Day segments where we see the same clips from previous shows played over and over.

Perhaps Love Island will feature singing crustaceans and unicorns etc. No. That’s Channel Ten. Looking back I recall a 1970s movie called The First Nudie Musical featuring singing and dancing dildos. Maybe, they got the idea from that? I’d watch that. Someone, please dress celebrities up as dildos and get them to sing and dance.

Anyway, here are the hottest pics we could find of the guys on Love Island.

Adam – Love Island Australia

Adam is hot. And his dog is beautiful. Extra points for that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Farrugia (@adzyfarrugia) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:29am PST

And he seems not adverse to posing in his underwear, which is always a good thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Farrugia (@adzyfarrugia) on Jul 1, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Farrugia (@adzyfarrugia) on May 25, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Matt – Love Island Australia

Matt’s Instagram shows no posts of him in his underwear.

However, his skirt is quite short in this pic so perhaps that will suffice.

As a matter of interest, various pics on his Instagram indicate a career in professional wrestling.

That might stand him in good stead on Love Island.

BTW, I lied – there’s a shot under this of him in his underwear and then, naked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Zukowski (@mattzukowski) on Feb 9, 2018 at 4:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Zukowski (@mattzukowski) on Jan 16, 2018 at 1:38am PST

And here he is, apparently celebrating schoolies on the Goldy a few years ago – lovely smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Zukowski (@mattzukowski) on Nov 23, 2016 at 12:04am PST

Sam – Love Island Australia

DJ Sam Withers is never shy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Withers (@djsamwithers) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Withers (@djsamwithers) on Jun 20, 2015 at 8:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Withers (@djsamwithers) on Nov 29, 2016 at 5:47am PST

Eoghan – Love Island Australia

We couldn’t find much on Eoghan. This will have to suffice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E O G H A N (@eoghannmurphy) on Aug 15, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

Gerard – Love Island Australia

I told you it was a cooking contest. Here’s Gerard, cooking naked to the accompaniment of a Piano Accordion player. You can’t make this shit up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Majda (@bodymajic) on Aug 16, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

And here he is backpacking naked. Gerard has a nice arse, by the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Majda (@bodymajic) on Jul 24, 2019 at 12:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Majda (@bodymajic) on Aug 19, 2019 at 2:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Majda (@bodymajic) on Jul 14, 2019 at 4:34am PDT

If you’re tired of Gerard naked – click here for the vid of him doing drag.

It seems to be habitual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Majda (@bodymajic) on Mar 3, 2019 at 11:37pm PST

Maurice – Love Island Australia

There’s not actually many pics on Maurice’s Instagram so perhaps make do with this for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURICE SALIB (@mauricesalib) on Jan 12, 2019 at 3:30am PST

