The hottest pics of the guys from Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia returns to television screens next week. We predict the collective intelligence of the country will plummet at that time. However, that never stopped us tracking down the hottest pics of the male contestants.
Channel Nine say, “Ten beautiful singles will play the ultimate game of love.”
Well, I’ve been watching The Block. I had a bit of spare time and wondered how to fill it. Should I plant bamboo shoots under my fingernails and watch them sprout or take in some reality television?
After much thought, I chose reality television. Really, I should have taken the other less painful option.
A renovation show? Between the soap opera elements, a golf game, and a lip-sync challenge on The Block, I won’t surprised if Channel Nine turns Love Island into a cooking contest.
At times we see the contestants painting and I think just zoom in on that and let us watch it dry for a while.
I’d prefer that to the Groundhog Day segments where we see the same clips from previous shows played over and over.
Perhaps Love Island will feature singing crustaceans and unicorns etc. No. That’s Channel Ten. Looking back I recall a 1970s movie called The First Nudie Musical featuring singing and dancing dildos. Maybe, they got the idea from that? I’d watch that. Someone, please dress celebrities up as dildos and get them to sing and dance.
Anyway, here are the hottest pics we could find of the guys on Love Island.
Adam – Love Island Australia
Adam is hot. And his dog is beautiful. Extra points for that.
And he seems not adverse to posing in his underwear, which is always a good thing.
Matt – Love Island Australia
Matt’s Instagram shows no posts of him in his underwear.
However, his skirt is quite short in this pic so perhaps that will suffice.
As a matter of interest, various pics on his Instagram indicate a career in professional wrestling.
That might stand him in good stead on Love Island.
BTW, I lied – there’s a shot under this of him in his underwear and then, naked.
And here he is, apparently celebrating schoolies on the Goldy a few years ago – lovely smile.
Sam – Love Island Australia
DJ Sam Withers is never shy.
Eoghan – Love Island Australia
We couldn’t find much on Eoghan. This will have to suffice.
Gerard – Love Island Australia
I told you it was a cooking contest. Here’s Gerard, cooking naked to the accompaniment of a Piano Accordion player. You can’t make this shit up.
And here he is backpacking naked. Gerard has a nice arse, by the way.
If you’re tired of Gerard naked – click here for the vid of him doing drag.
It seems to be habitual.
Maurice – Love Island Australia
There’s not actually many pics on Maurice’s Instagram so perhaps make do with this for now.
