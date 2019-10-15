Hot and hilarious Zakar Twins ‘Pray the Gay Away’

The Zakar twins threaten a world tour of their true-life coming out comedy Pray the Gay Away. The Iraqi-American twins’ mother doused them with holy water when they came out to her as gay. She also force-fed Michael and Zach ‘holy’ grapes blessed by a priest in an attempt to turn them straight.

Despite all her efforts, the twins remain Gay AF. Indeed, Michael Zakar got a tattoo of his mother on his thigh.

“When guys blow me, they make eye contact with mom.”

Although they shared everything else, the twins never discussed their sexuality with each other in their high school years.

Until…

Zach used to secretly hook up with a Pete Wentz look-a-like at school.

One day, Zach stayed home from school sick. ‘Pete Wentz’ mistook Michael for Zach and asked him to come to the bathroom for a dalliance. A delighted and – until then inexperienced – Michael agreed but they were caught.

The rumour mill however mixed up the twins and the story spread that Zach was gay. An embarrassed Michael told his brother, “The whole school thinks you’re gay at school because you and ‘Pete Wentz’ were caught fooling around.”

Watch the video for the full hilarious story.

The Zakar Twins: Coming out to your twin.

Shoved it down our throats

The twins describe their mother as a “potty-mouthed, gay-hating, devout Catholic.”

They say she shoved religion down their throats. She also sent them to a summer school of bible study in an attempt to straighten them out. It never worked.

They eventually reached an accommodation with her.

“She won’t change and we won’t change. It’s not to say that we haven’t grown a mutual understanding for one another – and she loves us, so that’s all that matters.”

The twins originally turned their story into a book. Now, the book is an off-broadway stage comedy which Michael and Zach intend taking on a world tour in 2020.

