The ‘holy trinity’ of relationship myths, and how to avoid them

Three powerful relationship myths, left unexamined, will invariably sabotage our intimate relationships, writes relationship counsellor and life coach Chris Pye.

But the good news is that all three relationship myths are entirely avoidable.

Myth #1: If our partner loves us enough, they will read our thoughts and emotional needs.

It can be quite the shock to realise that our partner actually doesn’t possess the ability to read our thoughts. How frustrating it is to invest long months in building empathy and mutual understanding, only to face the inconvenience of still having to explain ourselves to one another!

Surely, our partner can work out that when we attack the keys of our laptop with such velocity it means: “I feel I’ve been doing more than my share of the housework and I’m experiencing resentment”. It’s obvious, right?

But what’s obvious to us, is not necessarily obvious to our partner (who is in fact a whole other person).

The rattling keyboard is more likely to signal that we are in a shitty mood and are best avoided. The good news is that getting our needs met in our relationship is way easier than we sometimes think.

It starts with getting into the habit of noticing our own emotional ups and downs and choosing how best to communicate these to our partner, clearly and calmly.

Myth #2: Our partner is responsible for our happiness and wellbeing

Sharing our emotional experience with our partner in a relationship is one great way to build intimacy and the opportunity for mutual support. But it is important that we don’t do so from a place of blame or the expectation that our partner will fix it all for us.

Sharing our feelings in a non-blaming way, using simple ‘I’ statements, can help us build emotional connection just as successfully as expressions of blame can tear it down again.

There is a world of difference between “you always dismiss my feelings” and “Last night when I told you I was feeling lonely and you rolled your eyes, I felt dismissed.”

In example 1, the accusation of blame is likely to put the other person on the defensive and the generalisation of ‘always’ makes it a very difficult problem to pin down and address.

In example 2, the ‘I’ statement demonstrates taking responsibility for the feelings we are experiencing. The likelihood of a mutually positive outcome is exponentially increased.

Myth #3: Emotional volatility = passion and commitment

I grew up with the message that, to be of worth, a relationship must be emotionally volatile.

Periodic outbursts of yelling and name-calling were indications of passion and commitment – essential ingredients of a successful relationship.

It took me years to learn that a relationship characterised by mutual respect and emotional literacy is completely valid, and a lot less stressful.

Today, I enjoy the occasional lively debate with my husband, but the success of the interaction does not hang on his “submission” or my “victory”. We respect our differences and enjoy the opportunity to expand our understandings of one another.

Emotional intelligence does not mean denying or suppressing difficult thoughts or emotions. What it does mean is taking responsibility for our feelings and not allowing them to freely spill out into our relationship, causing hurt and lasting damage.

Chris Pye is a relationship counsellor and life coach who works with individuals, couples, and teams, creating safe and supportive spaces for difficult conversations.

