BreakingTV

The Great British Sewing Bee New Year Celebrity Special

sewing bee the vivienne
Image: The Great British Sewing Bee Facebook

When hordes of people spend their New Year’s Eve watching a sewing bee, the seriousness of the pandemic becomes apparent. Rather than get sloshed, many Britons counted down to 2021 watching The Vivienne and other contestants make pantomime costumes.

The Great British Sewing Bee began airing in Britain in 2013. A spin-off of The Great British Bake-off, it takes a similar format. Following Season Six of the show in 2020, producers put together celebrity editions for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Advertisements

Actors Sally Phillips and Leslie Joseph along with TV presenter Sabrina Grant and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne competed on the two-part episode.

The contestants firstly made a child’s party skirt.

Then came the transformation challenge. Turn a pile of old clothes into a recognisable pantomime costume. Finally, the third challenge — make a made-to-measure party dress.

Bridget Jones actor Sally Phillips won the night with creations that included a pantomime horse. Judges praised her outfits for their sense of fun.

“Yay! I cannot believe it I’m over the moon. ‘I am definitely not the best sewer in the room, so in the way, they was robbed.”

The Vivienne

Although the show promoted the contestants as ‘novice sewers’, The Vivienne’s New Year’s Eve party frock stunned.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

After skipping 2020 because of the pandemic, the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins mid-January. 2021 will see two seasons of the show with Season Three showing later this year.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Related Posts

masked singer
deepfake queen
rupauls drag race rupaul's drag race season 13 trans man transgender gottmik promo shot
jeanne little hello darlings
James Randi Don Lane Australian TV piss off