The global LGBTQIA+ events not to miss in 2024

January is the perfect time to plan out your travels for the year ahead. We’ve put together just some of the major LGBTQIA+ global events in 2024.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras – Australia

16 February – 3 March

One of the world’s biggest LGBTQIA+ events is right here at home in Australia. A year after hosting WorldPride, Sydney Mardi Gras will be back for another huge year with Fair Day, Bondi Beach Party and the Mardi Gras Parade and Party are key highlights with many other events planned.

Rainbow Games – Auckland, New Zealand

4-8 April

The international multi-sport tournament for LGBTQIA+ people and allies. This Kiwi event will include badminton, basketball, football, lawn bowls, netball, roller derby, rugby, running, softball, swimming, tennis, ten-pin bowling touch football, and volleyball.

Eurovision Song Contest – Malmö, Sweden

6 – 11 May

Although not specifically an LGBTQIA+ event, Eurovision is often referred to as the “gay Olympics”. The annual contest sees countries from across Europe (and Australia) send a music act to battle it out for the title. It’s camp, it’s extravagant and will bring thousands of queer fans to shows and accompanying events in Malmö and nearby Copenhagen.

Bingham Cup – Rome, Italy

23-26 May

The Bingham Cup is an international rugby tournament for LGBTQIA+ teams from across the world. It’s held every two years and Rome, Italy will host the expected 5,000 rugby players – including our Australian clubs – for the tournament and accompanying events.

São Paulo Pride – Brazil

29 May – 2 June

São Paulo Pride is not only South America’s largest pride event, it’s also considered the world’s largest! The five-day extravaganza features a pride parade plus countless parties. Unofficial events begin in the weeks leading up so you can samba your way through a long and epic Brazilian adventure.

Pride Month – USA

1 – 30 June

Not all American pride events happen in June but it’s a month where some of the biggest take place. LA Pride, San Francisco Pride and New York Pride are just three that are celebrated throughout the month that honours the Stonewall riots.

EuroPride – Thessaloniki, Greece

21 – 29 June

Each year a different city hosts the pan-European international event EuroPride. This edition will see Thessaloniki play host, so if you want a week-long pride festival in the Greek sun, then this is the occasion for you.

Taiwan Pride – Taipei City

24-27 October

Taiwan Pride is the largest event of its type in Asia with tens of thousands of visitors descending on the city for the festivities. The four-day event includes a pride parade, a pride village and many, many parties.

