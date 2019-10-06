The giant XXX adult crossword of vulgarity and obscenity

Ah yes. Vulgarity and obscenity. How well do you swear? How inventive is your cursing? Try our giant XXX adult crossword of vulgarity and obscenity and find out.

After all, your mum was wrong when she damned swearing as a sign of a limited vocab.

Scroll down for the crossword

Advertisements

Research indicates people who swear regularly, actually possess larger vocabularies.

Indeed, there’s been lots of research into swearing.

Studies indicate swearing achieves everything from increasing your pain threshold to making you appear more sincere.

Cursing also helps alleviate violence because it gifts protagonists an alternative weapon to actual physical combat.

Despite all the research though, swearing is unlikely to win you more friends at church.

At this august publication, we attempt, usually unsuccessfully, to minimise our use of profanity. There are two reasons for that. Firstly, we consider commercial reality. Because an overabundance of coarse language would limit our readership. Secondly, just between you, me, and the gatepost, we don’t want readers to know just how common we really are.

Vulgarity and obscenity

People swear to abuse, to let off steam, to convey negativity, to add emphasis and to indicate camaraderie with the listener.

Much bad language focusses on bodily functions or sexual matters, reflecting embarrassment and shame of such. Some words are blasphemous, indicating a contempt for religion – spitting in the face of God. Many slurs aim to belittle others on the basis of identity – race, gender, sexuality etc.

Anyway, enough of this bull$#%^ FFS. I’d STFU except for the insistence of 300 @!#$ing words in every @!#$ing article.

What spherical bastard made that rule? Oh &^#$. That’s the answer to 27 down – a person who is a bastard whichever way you look at him. Not a common phrase. However, a delightful one.

That is your reward for persevering through all my %$#^, unlike all the other cockwombles (68 across, singular).

The giant XXX Adult crossword of Vulgarity and Obscenity

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.