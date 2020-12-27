The Giant 2020 Crossword: what do you remember of the year?

The year 2020 proved itself one to remember from early on. However, is it a year we really want to reflect on? The Giant 2020 Crossword gives us a chance to look back over the year from hell before consigning it to history.

2020 started badly with bushfires raging across Australia. Then, even before the embers died out, the COVID-19 pandemic came rolling in and changed our lives forever.

Advertisements

Although Australian governments responded with uncharacteristic commonsense, Covidiots cropped up from other walks of life. Lorna Jane attempted to sell activewear that supposedly shielded wearers against the virus. Pete Evans marketed a $15,000 ‘lava lamp’. Margaret Court’s church promised the ‘blood of Jesus’ would protect against the disease.

Naturally, Donald Trump provided never-ending entertainment along with unremitting despair. Anyway, see what you remember of the year that was in our Giant 2020 Crossword.

We’ll post a few more clues after the Giant 2020 Crossword to help with a few of the trickier answers.

More clues for the Giant 2020 Crossword

Following his retirement from radio, Alan Jones continued to impact the national conversation through his subscription television show. During 2020, QNews carried a few stories about the man unaffectionately known as the parrot in some circles.

In a much more fun note, various challenges arose on social media as the young ‘uns went stir-crazy during lockdowns. Few caused as much excitement among our readers as the Shampoo Challenge. Most people put their shampoo bottle on a shelf. Not these guys!

The Poet’s Cafe in the Sunshine Coast hinterland found itself the centre of attention after the notoriously unfriendly owner refused service to a lesbian couple without reason. The women were health workers enjoying a rare day off together in the midst of a once in a century health crisis.

That’s 2020. Heres’s to a better 2021.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.