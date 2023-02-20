‘The gays will lose it’: Charli XCX teases WorldPride opener

Charli XCX has spoken about her “special and exciting” performance for her queer fanbase at Sydney WorldPride’s big opening concert this weekend.

The British pop star is headlining alongside Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy at the big opener on Friday night (February 24).

“I take it extremely seriously,” she said of her WorldPride duties in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Because the queer community supported me and believed in me when nobody else did.

“Whenever I’m invited into any kind of queer space, it feels special and exciting, like a place where I can really be myself and let my artistry flourish.

“No matter what kind of twists and turns I took, I’ve always found the queer community has stuck with me.

“The level of dedication and loyalty my queer fans have is really amazing and quite overwhelming, you know?”

The opening concert of the mega-festival will also feature hosts Courtney Act and Casey Donovan. ABC will broadcast the event live.

Charli can’t wait to see Kylie’s WorldPride set

Charli XCX said she can’t wait to perform alongside Kylie Minogue. On Sunday Ms Minogue was spotted at Sydney Airport touching down in the city.

Charli told the Herald she and Kylie met for the first time just last month when they “were sat pretty much next to each other at the [Thierry] Mugler fashion show in Paris”.

During Kylie’s set, the British singer says she’ll “probably just be dancing with everyone else.”

“She’s a f—ing angel, the most lovely, sweet, wonderful, cool woman,” she says.

“I can’t wait to watch her perform. And the gays are gonna just f—ing lose it.”

Charli XCX topped the Aussie charts with her fifth studio album Crash, released in March 2022.

In addition to WorldPride, Charli XCX also has headline concerts in Brisbane on February 28 and Melbourne on March 2.

She also has festival dates at the For The Love festival on the Gold Coast, Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth in February and March.

