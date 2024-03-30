The gay scandal QLD Police hushed up for over a century

In 1906, the Queensland Police hushed up the greatest gay scandal in the state’s history. The cover-up endured for over a century.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story contains the name of a person who has died.

This writer uncovered the cover-up while researching the brutal murder of 67-year-old Peter Lumberg in Cairns in 1905. Despite oodles of evidence pointing to the guilt of the old man’s ‘most intimate friend’ – an obvious psychopath – the murder was never solved.

In fact, Inspector Hubert Durham, officer-in-charge of the far north police district, did everything possible to ensure the psychopath escaped justice. That included using torture to force a confession from an Aboriginal man named Tommy Tomahawk.

Evidence presented to an inquiry also showed that the psychopath previously attempted to kill both his own wife and Peter Lumberg by poisoning. His 54-year-old father-in-law died unexpectedly earlier in 1905; both his children died in infancy, and his wife simply disappeared a few years later. Her husband told the local paper she died in a New York hospital despite her not having the means to travel to the United States and no record of her travel, hospital stay or death.

So why would Inspector Durham risk everything to protect a homicidal maniac?

To me, the obvious answer always seemed blackmail. The psychopath had something on him.

Gay sex remained illegal in 1905. Durham’s life would have been ruined by accusations of gay sex. He already picked up and started again on the other side of the world as a young man. An officer in a British regiment, young Durham suddenly resigned and moved to Queensland, cutting off contact with his parents for the remainder of his life.

Legendary sportsman

Tall, athletic and good-looking, Hubert Durham became a legendary Queensland sportsman. He was a leading player on the Queensland rugby team that first won an inter-colonial match against NSW in 1886. A decade later as Treasurer of Queensland Rugby, he was instrumental in introducing maroon as the team colour.

Durham also achieved many newsworthy successes during his police career. However, suspicion of some nature always hung over him. He spoke in his suicide note of ‘vile wretches’ starting ‘atrocious rumours’ about him.

“I never was able to locate the beginning of that calumny. But the herd loves to sniff prurience of that sort, and therefore, I have never professed to be perturbed by the damnable slanders…”

After a public outcry about the mismanaged prosecution of Tommy Tomahawk, Commissioner Cahill ordered his Mr Fix-it Inspector Toohey to Cairns. The pair communicated by coded telegram as they worked to minimise damage to the police force. Toohey stage-managed a public inquiry designed to share with the public no more information than they already knew. Other highly incriminating evidence remained shrouded in secrecy.

A few cops suffered minor punishments. Durham was demoted and transferred to Hughenden – a hot and dusty hellhole where he’d hopefully never be heard of again.

Charlie Cocks

But in Hughenden, Durham did something he’d obviously done many times before. He connived to get a junior officer naked, then forcibly restrained the young man and performed oral sex on him. He also offered to put his penis in the constable’s arse but accepted that could wait until ‘some other time’ when Charlie Cocks refused.

Charlie Cocks was not intimidated by anyone. He reported the incident to the local station sergeant who took possession of some physical evidence and communicated with the commissioner by coded telegram.

Commissioner Cahill immediately dispatched an inspector to Hughenden. He gave him firm instructions to do what it took to avoid a scandal.

However, Durham got wind that the inspector was on the way and realised it was all over for him. He committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cocks confessed to another young constable that the Inspector Oscar Wilded him. That constable blabbed and soon the cat was out of the bag.

The cover-up of Queensland’s greatest-ever gay scandal

I came across an article on Trove about Durham’s suicide in the Cairns Morning Post about 20 years ago.

‘A Good Many Things Explained’ shouted the headline above an article that explained none of those things.

‘No Wonder He Shot Himself’ it added.

However, the paper gave very little detail, though it did misquote the testimony of someone it called Constable Cox.

“Something occurred. More than one thing occurred. The proceedings were of a nature calculated to be a gross insult towards me.”

And it seems this was the start of Cahill’s gigantic cover-up. The papers were given the wrong spelling of Charlie Cock’s name. Over a century later, I wasted years searching for Constable Cox.

The police also limited what they told the newspapers to very salacious evidence that no publication could risk printing at the time. Only three newspapers printed substantive articles on the assault and subsequent suicide: The Hughendan Observer, the Cairns Morning Post and the Brisbane Truth.

But when I searched the Queensland State Archives for more information, I expected to learn more. Despite only launching in 1959, the State Archives are a great resource with an amazing collection of information.

But try as I might, I could find little more there about the incidents in Cairns and Hughenden than I already knew form the newspapers.

I was quite sure I knew what happened. It was easy to connect the dots and put two plus two together.

But I needed evidence. Many of my readers seem reluctant to simply trust my intuition. (What bastards!)

After years of searching, one afternoon I had 15 minutes spare beforfe the Archives closed. I asked to see Inspector Durham’s police file. Police files usually contain a handful of documents detailing time off sick and transfers. But when Durhams file arrived it was a big thich collection of documents which upon examination turned out to be transcripts, telegrams, secret reports and communications and so much more.

The long searched for files were judged too old and fragile to allow access

I quickly photographed a few key documents and determined to return the next morning. However, the next morning I was denied access to the file because of its age and fragility.

I asked how much to have the file photographed by the institution’s professional archivists and was quoted thousands of dollars.

After arriving home heartbroken, I drafted an email to the Archives.

I explained that much queer history went unrecorded or suffered erasure fromm the record. While I understood the need to conserve historial documents, it would be very sad if we were denied access to what we could discover of our history. No one had looked at Durham’s file for over a century and now it would become inaccessible for all eternity because of cost.

I did not expect a reply but within days someone wrote back, agreeing with me, and offering a photographic copy of the file on pdf for $48.

And thus I was able to find evidence of much I previously only suspected.

Over the next few weekends, beginning today, QNews will document the happenings in Cairns and Hughenden in 1905 and 1906. We’ll detail the story of Hubert Durham – the story the Queensland Police never wanted you to know – and almost succeeded in hiding for all eternity – the story of the greatest gay scandal in Queensland history.

