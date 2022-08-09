The gay reality stars set to appear on The Challenge Australia

David Subritzky, Jack Vidgen and Tim Dormer are the gay contestants set to appear on The Challenge Australia.

The inclusion of these stars is a huge step forward for the representation for the LGBTQIA+ community on reality TV shows.

And we can’t wait to see how they cope with this new show.

The Challenge Australia

The Challenge Australia is the latest reality television show set to hit our screens this year.

It is billed as Big Brother meets Survivor meets Ninja Warrior.

The original format aired for 37 seasons in America before the new format was launched this year.

In the new format, former reality TV stars must battle against each other for a large cash prize.

Living in a house together the stars must compete in pairs in gruelling physical challenges each week.

Those who fail face elimination, returning home empty-handed.

Following the announcement of the 2022 US season, it was announced that Australia, Argentina, and the UK would film their own versions of the show.

Following this a fifth season titled The Challenge: Global Championship will be filmed.

This will see contestants from all four versions will compete against each other for the ultimate title.

David Subritzky, Jack Vidgen and Tim Dormer

In recent weeks the rumoured cast for The Challenge Australia has started to leak to the media.

Contestants from shows such as Big Brother, Married At First Sight and The Bachelor have all been rumoured to appear.

But this week as contestants boarded flights to Buenos Aires for filming their identities have been revealed.

Jack Vidgen who has appeared on The Voice, Australia’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Ninja Warrior has been spotted with the cast.

Fresh off his second stint on Big Brother, Tim Dormer is also rumoured to be competing as well.

David Subritzky who made a name for himself pretending to be a celebrity on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is also set to appear.

Adding to the LGBTQIA+ mix is the non-binary host of the program Brihony Dawson who was announced this week.

Brihony has previously hosted NYC Pride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Other reality stars set to appear include Tully Smyth, Ciarran Stott, Brooke Jowett, Mary Viturino and Megan Marx.

The Challenge Australia is currently filming in Buenos Aires and is expected to air on Channel 10 later this year.

