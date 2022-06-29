The first Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has arrived

The first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles, has arrived.

This camp Halloween classic is a long-awaited sequel to the original film, nearly thirty years later.

And it will feature some of our favourite Drag Race contestants.

Hocus Pocus 2

When the original Hocus Pocus film dropped in 1993 it was far from a commercial success.

However, over the years, audiences have warmed to this camp and fun Halloween classic.

The original film focussed on teenager Max.

New to the town of Salem he accidentally cast a spell that brought three witches, the Sanderson sisters, to the twentieth century.

The sisters, who had been killed over 300 years earlier returned for their chance to wreak havoc on the town of Salem and their children, again.

After being foiled in the first film, they are back again for another chance at life in the sequel.

This time the witches are awaked by three unsuspecting young women who accidentally bring them to life once more.

The first trailer gives insight into a film that will be as spooky and as camp as the original.

While Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have all returned to reprise their roles, reports indicate some of our favourite Drag Race stars will also be appearing.

Earlier this year it was reported that Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jete and Kahmora Hall had all filmed an appearance in the film.

The three are rumoured to be playing drag versions of the famous witches in a costume contest in the film.

Hocus Pocus, a queer classic?

Despite its lack of popularity originally, the first Hocus Pocus film grew its fanbase steadily over the decades since.

With a rise in streaming services, it has been made available to a wider audience.

Even though there are no queer characters within the film, there’s something inherently camp and queer about Hocus Pocus that has got the LGBT community excited.

Perhaps it is in part due to the fanbase of the film’s stars.

As a musical powerhouse in her own right, Bette Midler already had a strong gay fan base. This only grew over time.

While Sarah Jessica Parker’s career grew thanks to Sex and The City, so too did her gay fan base.

The talented actresses brought something, playful, camp and over the top to the performance that makes it rewatchable.

Bette Midler’s absolutely camp performance of “I Put A Spell On You” is still unforgettable thirty years on.

The song was drag meets cabaret and a hilariously camp centrepiece to the film.

We can only hope there is an equally camp musical number for the sequel.

The film will be released on September 30th 2022.