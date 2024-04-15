The face behind Sydney’s Stonewall Hotel

Stonewall Hotel is one of a handful of venues along Oxford Street that can claim real longevity, having been open for an impressive 27 years this July, and it’s been a staple of the Sydney LGBTQIA+ scene since day one.

Many readers will be familiar with Stonewall’s dangerously cheap Long Islands, but they may not know the face behind the scenes that keeps the place running.

Linda Warren is the current licensee and general manager at the Stonewall Hotel.

For over a quarter of a century she has dedicated everything to the venue, working her way up from a bar back on opening night to where she is today.

QNews had the privilege of sitting down with Linda and talking all things Stonewall.

How long has Stonewall been a part of your life?

I started at Stonewall Hotel’s opening night on the 25th of July 1997, 26 years ago.

Back then, did you know that you’d be where you are now, almost 27 years later?

No, I had no idea. I started as a glassy/bar back. Then I went up to Bar Supervisor and then Management, and now of course Licensee. Stonewall is not only my job, but my passion.

Stonewall is often called the home of drag in Sydney. How is that legacy being carried into 2024?

Stonewall has drag performers working seven nights a week. We are one of the only places that has fully choreographed production shows every Friday and Saturday night, featuring three queens. We’ve also got Sunday nights for up and coming drag artists to perform on the Stonewall stage in our open mic night, Showgirl Sundays.

Are there any standout events or moments from your time working at Stonewall that you can tell me about?

There are so many. Meeting Cyndi Lauper at Stonewall after Mardi Gras, and hanging with one of my idols, Jimmy Barnes, would definitely be a highlight. Even the 2000 Olympics. What an incredible time at Stonewall! And of course the Vote Yes party back in 2017.

We’ve had so many amazing Mardi Gras, the Gay Games… But it’s all of the wonderful DJs, performers, staff, patrons and security guards that I have met through my Stonewall journey. Stonewall is family to me.

We are living in a completely different time to when Stonewall opened back in the 90s. What are your plans for the future of the venue?

It may be different times but we still have our core values of equality and fun which we shall carry into the future.

We also have to keep evolving and growing the business as changes to Oxford Street occur to stay relevant and continue to be the heart of the community.



What do you think Stonewall represents to the scene here in Sydney?

It’s become a home to so many people and known all over the world as a fun, safe and friendly environment. We are a hub of diversity and an inclusive community. For everyone.

What makes Stonewall unique to other venues along the strip?

All the venues on the strip are very important and are all part of the wonderful community. Stonewall strives to be a place where you can be who you want to be and love who you want to love without judgement.

We love working with the other venues and want the future of Oxford Street to stay as a fun, safe, welcoming environment and continue to be one of the best queer destinations in the world.

-Stonewall Hotel is at 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst.