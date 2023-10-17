The everyday gay men becoming OnlyFans performers

We chat with three “regular” gay men about becoming adult performers on OnlyFans.

During the pandemic, many of us took up new hobbies like baking sourdough, making cocktails, or starting a podcast.

Others though, took a very different route and began a side hustle as an OnlyFans creator.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based service that began in 2016 but exploded into the public consciousness in 2020 with most people producing sexually explicit content.

However, if you were to subscribe today you won’t just see escorts and porn stars online, you may also come across your trainer, that person you went on a date with, or even Joe from accounts.

I reached out to three creators who weren’t from porn or related industries to ask them why they started their account, the pros and cons of doing it, and if their mum knows.

Starting the account

Justin* (not his real name) is a 31-year-old gay man from Brisbane who began his account in 2022. He first thought about dabbling in OnlyFans during the pandemic.

“I had seven months without a job and I was like, this close to giving it a go. Then at the same time, I got a job offer and I was like, okay, no, not the direction for me now,” he said.

However, with a break between work contacts and his curiosity growing, he decided to take the plunge.

“I had just come back up from Mardi Gras, so imagine the state I was in, and I was just kind of like, fuck it. You know what, let’s just give it a go.”

36-year-old gay hospitality worker Luke* (who doesn’t want to use his real name) from the Gold Coast began his account @aus_lad87 this year.

“The idea came from a friend and at first I really took it jokingly but then the idea started to kinda really set in. I was recently single so I thought hey why not? I’m in complete control of what I want to show and I started to become really comfortable with the idea so I launched it and gave it a go,” he tells me.

43-year-old Teddy (his stage name) from Melbourne also started his @TeddyWilderXXX account while between jobs. He originally dismissed the idea that his husband and a friend put forward.

“Both of them independently were in my ear being like, you should really start an OnlyFans… I was like, I trust both of these men in my life, trust them deeply, so maybe they’re right and that’s where it all began, I just kind of said, ‘Fine, fuck it, let’s do this’,” he says.

Their day jobs

All three have regular day jobs and share concerns about it impacting their main source of income.

Teddy, who works in marketing, says his employer doesn’t know and he has every intention of keeping it that way.

Justin also wanted to keep OnlyFans private but that all changed when his phone blew up after landing from a flight.

“I had like five missed calls from my boss and a message that said, ‘Hey, can you buzz me when you land?’ And I’m like, ‘what the fuck have I done, or is this it?” he says.

After calling her back, the situation worsened with the dreaded line “I’m just going to get HR on the line.”

The organisation had been alerted to the Twitter account where he promoted his OnlyFans content, but to Justin’s surprise, it didn’t impact his employment.

“The HR chief was looking on my Twitter and I hadn’t referenced the company at all. So I wasn’t doing anything bad and they just stood up for me,” he says.

For Luke, some of his work colleagues are aware but he’s yet to experience any issues or judgement.

“A few of my close coworkers know. They are more intrigued as to how it all works and of course, they want to know how much money you can make!” he says.

All three see OnlyFans as a side hustle rather than a main wage, however, both Justin and Teddy believe with enough effort it could be their primary source of income.

Does their family know?

Work is one thing, family is another.

For Luke, he’s not aware of his family knowing and although he doesn’t plan to tell them, he doesn’t live in fear of them finding out.

“I’m pretty comfortable with who I am and in my own skin. It’s taken a long time to be this way but I wouldn’t say I have a fear of people finding out. I’d say I’m more willing to talk about it if I’m approached about OnlyFans rather than being fearful of it,” he explains.

For Justin, the work situation was the catalyst to inform his family.

“I got really drunk with my dad and then ended up telling him on his farm and he was like, ‘Good on ya!’ So I ended up calling mum and telling her after that, and she was all for it as well. It’s one of those things where I’m just kind of lucky that none of my friends or family or work have had an issue,” he tells me.

Teddy decided to tell his family when he changed his account to show his face after previously posting anonymously.

His sister was extremely supportive with Teddy telling me her first words were: “That’s so fucking cool. I would sell my feet pics if I could!” His mother was a little more shocked at the news but shared some unexpected concerns.

“She was asking all these questions and it turned out she didn’t give a rat’s ass about the porn side. She was worried about HIV. So then I was able to educate her about PrEP, she had no clue it even existed,” he explains.

Dating and relationships

With creators sharing their intimate selves on OnlyFans, I wondered: how did this impact

dating and relationships?

Teddy’s husband has been supportive from the beginning and he even plays a role in his channel as a cameraman. Luke and Justin, however, are both single and must navigate dating alongside their OnlyFans life.

Luke admits to being an old-school romantic who still believes in a “happy ever after with the right guy”. His experience with dating has seen mixed results.

“It can go either way, guys either don’t like it, which is absolutely fine, or they don’t mind it,” he explains.

However, it’s not something he would let ruin a potential solid relationship.

“I’m doing it now to express my sexual self in ways I haven’t done before and I’m perfectly ok with it. If it was to be a conversation that I would have to stop doing it, I’m happy to go there for the right person.”

For Justin, it has already had an impact on a budding romance. After several dates with a man who was showing overt interest, it all came to an abrupt end.

“I just get a message from him being like: ‘It’s been so great to hang out but I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere. All the best.’ That was it. I had the fresh OnlyFans around that time so I was like, it’s obvious he knows because I didn’t mention it,” he says.

When I press to see if he would tell future dates himself, he acknowledges that he should.

“I think earlier is better, you’ve just got to be honest. If they hate it, they hate it and that won’t work because I can’t take it back, it’s already out there,” he says.

Behind the scenes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Wilder 🐻 (@teddywilderxoxo)

The OnlyFans experience isn’t just turning on a camera and posting anything you want, which Justin found out when he started.

“I was a bit dumbfounded when I first signed up because I thought you could just post whatever video you want to on there. You can post any personal videos solo, but you need approval if there’s someone else in it,” he explains.

Additionally, doing OnlyFans successfully takes work and the demand for content from subscribers is high. Teddy’s background in marketing has helped immensely and he takes his content and channel seriously.

Connections are also key with all three saying collaborations are needed for content which usually begins through X (formerly Twitter).

“The right person follows you and then they see you’re doing it and then they want to collaborate. That’s half my messages on Twitter. It’s a professional network, it’s just like LinkedIn,” Justin says.

Is it porn?

The debate about OnlyFans, especially among the amateur creators is: is it porn?

Luke doesn’t see himself as a porn star but does understand why the work can be seen like that.

“Well in a way yes I do [see it as porn] but I also just see it as an expression of a sexual side of my personality.”

Justin struggles with the definition a little more.

“I feel like there’s still a different category of this being like, official porn. It’s in this section over there, it’s just gays getting naked, doing whatever. But if you were to ask my mum what it was she would probably say it’s porn” he says laughing.

Teddy sees it as “porn with personality” but doesn’t see himself as a porn star or a performer, so I ask him how he would describe himself.

“Just a hairy dad inviting you into my bedroom, that’s what I got for you,” he says quite disarmingly. Before adding that he wants to show the diversity you don’t see in regular porn.

“I’m hairy head to toe and I’ve got a belly. Like the whole point is I’m trying to show that there’s different types of beautiful body types,” he says.

Their future with OnlyFans

Luke and Justin don’t feel tied to doing OnlyFans long-term but say they’d only stop for the right reason.

For Teddy, he doesn’t see it stopping unless something, “like if the daddy wave crashes,” forces him out.

“It fits my life really beautifully right now, so I don’t see a reason to stop. And the money’s too good also, so why tap the brakes?”

Like everyone, I had preconceived notions of what OnlyFans was like and the motivations of some creators.

However, what’s been clear from Justin, Teddy, and Luke is that they all feel a level of autonomy, freedom, and contentment in what they’re doing.

And that’s got to be a happy ending.

Thanks to Justin, Teddy, and Luke for sharing their stories.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.