The Drag Race All Stars 6 Cast has been ruvealed

The wait is finally over. June 25th is the date for the next instalment of Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, and the cast is fierce!

With just four weeks until the next drag race season hits our screens Rupaul today officially announced his sickening cast.

Declaring “Second Chances are paramount” before a glittered red, yellow and gold stage, thirteen returning queens have been ruvealed

A first for Drag Race All Stars

Ordinarily the All Stars cast comprises only 10 queens but this season is set to shake things up.

With 13 queens from drag race seasons two through twelve the competition is fierce and the most inclusive yet. Featuring 7 queens of colour, 2 trans contestants and 3 ‘big girls’ the cast reflects the diverse scope of contestants that have competed.

What’s also interesting is the history of each contestant.

Just under half of the Drag Race queens have placed in the top 5. The remaining contestants have placed between 8th and 13th in their previous seasons. This definitely fits the theme of second chances. Or third for some.

It’s will be a season for Rudemption as these queens fight to prove their place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

So who will shine and who will Sashay away?

Meet the queens

A’Keria C. Davenport – Season 11

Eureka! – Season 9 & 10

Ginger Minj – Season 7 & All Stars 2

Jan – Season 12

Jiggly Caliente – Season 4

Kylie Sonique Love – Season 2

Pandora Boxx – Season 2 & All Stars 1

Ra-Jah O’Hara – Season 11

Sarlet Env7y – Season 11

Serena ChaCha – Season 5

Silky Nutmeg Ganache – Season 11

Trinity K. Bonet – Season 6

Yara Sofia – Season 3 & All Stars 1

Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 will debut on Stan in Australia on June 25th with two episodes back to back, followed by new episodes weekly.

Watch the official trail for Drag Race All Stars 6 below

