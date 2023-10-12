The Cum Down: New sex-positive podcast tackles taboos

Fresh from the success of their last podcast The Wine-D Up, Gold Coast duo podcaster Shaun Phillip Naylor and local drag queen Mya Crafone are tackling taboos, sharing tawdry tidbits, and spilling the tea on their newest series The Cum Down.

“Shaun and I had been podcasting together for a year, and discussing these sorts of topics when we were ‘off camera’. I wanted to start this pod, as I feel sex is such a fun topic to discuss, and discuss with friends, and was so happy when Shaun agreed, and so The Cum Down was born” Mya said.

Both Shaun and Mya understand the experience of coming up queer in a hetronormative world and how a lack of representation can impact young and impressionable minds.

“Sex can be scary and complicated at the best of times and for a lot of queer people, we are left to figure it all out on our own,“ Shaun said.

“Queer sex and the education needed around it was never taught to us in school. Instead, it was surrounded in shame and considered taboo. So, when the idea of creating a sex-positive podcast with a good friend came up, I jumped on board.”

From first times to consent, kinky sex, group sex, solo sex, and even bad sex, no topic is off-limits as they navigate the twists and turns of relationships, gender identity and kinks.

“I know that when I was younger, I would have loved to have listened to two queer people openly talking about their sexual experiences, with no judgment or shame,” Shaun said.

“Is it weird to think that some of our most intimate moments are out there for people to listen to? For sure! But hey, it’s just sex. Everyone does it, so why are we afraid to talk about it?

“If The Cum Down helps someone realise that what they desire isn’t always wrong, or if you listen with your friends and have a laugh and can relate to how silly and awkward sex can be, and share your stories with each other, then we have done more than we could have hoped for.

“Society has taught us to be ashamed of sex and to be a sexual being is something that should be a secret.”

From candid admissions to hilarious personal anecdotes, Shaun and Mya create a safe and inclusive environment where listeners can find answers and explore their desires, no matter who they are or who they love.

“My main goal was to share stories and experiences,” Mya said.

“I wanted it to feel exactly like a chat with your friends over a couple of drinks. And I feel we’ve achieved that!

“Sex should never feel like a taboo subject, or one that you should feel ashamed about discussing, so hopefully through listening to The Cum Down, people will feel more relaxed and open to discussing these sorts of things with their friends, and with us, too!”

The Cum Down is released weekly on Wednesdays on YouTube and your favourite podcast platforms.

