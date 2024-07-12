The couple behind Ipswich’s pride event Queerswich

Ipswich’s pride event Queerswich is back for another year. We chat with organisers Jules and Rach about the work involved and what to expect at this exciting and growing event.

Ipswich couple Jules and Rach made quite the bold move in 2023.

After lamenting the lack of visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in their city, the couple, who have been together for over 20 years, chose to do something about it.

“There had been years of fabulous drag in Ipswich and we wanted to build on that for a community celebration,” Jules told us.

“We figured if nobody else was going to put on a pride event, then we would put on a show ourselves,”

And didn’t they put on a show!

The first Queerswich attracted over 5,000 visitors, something the pair were delighted with.

“We were thrilled with the way the LGBTQIA+ and greater Ipswich community came together, it was inspiring and very humbling for us,” Jules tells us.

However, it wasn’t just the volume of attendees that convinced the couple that the event was worthwhile.

“Rach saw two lovely young boys, holding hands and walking around the event like they were on their very first date,” Jules says.

“You could see on their faces that they were tentative about being demonstrative in public but also beaming with pride that they could walk around safely in their city, as a queer couple. It was little moments like these, that hit home just how important Queerswich and queer visibility is to all of us.”

The need for Queerswich

Despite the outpouring of positivity, they did have to put up with some homophobia.

“In the lead-up to the event we did attract a few derogatory comments on social media. It was very confronting. The overwhelming response was amazingly positive though. The queer community really embraced the event and the vast majority of comments on social and print media were super supportive,” Jules says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queerswich Rachel (@queerswichfestival)

Creating a safe space and tackling hate only highlights why the need to put on an event like this in Ipswich.

“Many people in the wider community will ask us ‘But you’ve got marriage equality, what is there left to strive for?’” Jules explains.

“Then you ask them, ‘When was the last time you saw a same-sex couple walking hand in hand down Brisbane Street in Ipswich?’ Even in our city, in 2024, queer people don’t feel comfortable being open and visible.”

A new social group for Ipswich

Not only are Rach and Jules creating a safe space at the annual event, but they also started a regular social group to keep connections going.

“After Queerswich 2023, Rach and I were receiving a lot of questions from members of the queer community. There seemed to be a real need for connection so Queerswich Social was born,” she explains.

“The monthly get-togethers are run out of Banshees Bar and Art Space in Ipswich and occur on the fourth Saturday of each month in the lead-up to the Queerswich event, so between January to July.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queerswich Rachel (@queerswichfestival)

“It’s somewhere where we can gather, socialise, network, listen to some amazing guest speakers and have a laugh”

Queerswich 2024 highlights

With the success of 2023 and the founding of Queerswich Social, the couple are excited about this year’s events.

“Our local drag queen troupes are back including Palace Ipswich, The Golden Girls of Drag and Dancing With The Queens,” Jules says excitedly.

“Plus there are other event favourites like the Paws for Pride Puppy Pageant and Wonder Woman Bean Bag Toss. We have on-stage entertainment, fun activities and lots to see and do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queerswich Rachel (@queerswichfestival)

In addition, there will be markets, food and other stalls including many businesses and organisations that support the LGBTQIA+ local community.

“Putting individuals in touch with essential services and support networks is a huge feature for us,” Jules says.

“Our main aim is to capture that celebratory and communal vibe that everyone loved about last year’s Queerswich.”

The hard work involved

What is more remarkable about what the couple have achieved is that they do all of this in their spare time.

“Both Rach and I work full-time, so Queerswich and Queerswich Social are our passion projects. But we love hard work and we love working together, so any challenges are far outweighed by the positives,” Jules explains.

“Sure, we get down when we read comments on social media, calling us paedophiles, children groomers and simply ‘wrong,’ but we’re developing a thicker skin and we’re using those comments to fuel our fight to bring about change.”

Jules finishes our chat with a call to arms for the queer community.

“Queerswich 2024 is going to be an incredible event. It’s an important day for Ipswich and for our LGBTQIA+ community. It’s worth the drive for those of you who live further away too,” she says.

“Rach and I are working hard to deliver a free family fun day with the glitz and glamour that only our rainbow community can bring.”

Queerswich takes place on Saturday 3 August from 1pm at Nicholas St Precinct, Ipswich. More details at queerswich.com and follow the team on Facebook.

More on Pride across Queensland:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.