The Collectors Mark: The hidden gem worth exploring

antiques and collectible at The Collectors Mark
Created by collectors, for collectors — The Collectors Mark provides a safe place for Aussies to buy and sell the vintage, quirky and collectable.

Joe Percival has dedicated the last 43 years to antiques. Just over 23 years ago, he and a few friends decided to start an Antique and Collectables fair.

Over the decades, it became one of the largest Antiques and Collectables fairs in Sydney, running monthly at the Wentworth Park Greyhound centre.

When it came time to retire, Mr. Percival had one goal in mind, he wanted the market to carry on .

Passing on The Collectors Mark baton

It was at this point he was put in contact with Michael Vardakis, co-owner of a boutique online antique and collectors marketplace called The Collectors Mark.

“Joe literally handed over his laptop and gave me the password” Danny Tomic, co-owner of The Collectors Mark said. He walked us through everything – and he was there on day one to make sure everything went smoothly.”

For Mr. Percival, it was a legacy. The last of the original founders, “the fair is a place where people meet and share their passion. I love it” he said, “It was never about the money”.

When and where

Buyers and sellers come from afar for this monthly event, but for the inner city/west locals it’s a hidden gem worth exploring.

Formerly the Wentworth Park / Sydney Antique and Collectables Fair, the Collectors Mark Antique & Collectables Fair takes place on the third

Sunday of the month at the indoor Wentworth Park Greyhound’s Function Centre, Wentworth Park Road Glebe from 9am – 3pm.

For more information visit thecollectorsmark.com.au/page/Fair or call 0411 499 458.

