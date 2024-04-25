The celeb that made Mel Buttle realise she was gay

Each month we ask Queensland entertainers to spill the tea about themselves, their craft and the local scene. This month it’s national comedy star Mel Buttle who reveals how she got into comedy, who made her realise she was gay and what her first-ever gay bar was.

Mel was born and raised in Brisbane and is a regular on Australian radio and TV. She has appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, The Great Australian Bake Off and recently co-hosted ABC’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras coverage.

Growing up in Samford, Brisbane was….

Pretty cool, if you liked playing in the creek and setting things on fire, which, surprise I did, very much. I would now kill to live out there on acreage, but as a teenager, I thought it was boring and too far away from my friends who all lived somewhere cool in the inner city. Now, I realise it’s the lesbian dream to live on a big block and grow your own veggies.

I got into comedy because…

I was a high school drama teacher, and I was always into watching the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala and one day I saw a flyer for a short comedy course and gave it a go. Then, I got bitten by the bug and wanted to chase the high of performing all the time. Also, sleeping in was a huge factor in my decision. I’m no good before Dr Phil’s been on.

Being a teacher taught me…

That I’m not all that interesting.

I knew I could make a career out of comedy when…

You think I can? Gosh, I’m still surprised when the phone rings.

The best gig I did was…

In regional NSW. The whole town came, the mayor gave us a tour of the beetroot farm and we had dinner at the RSL. The gig was in the school basketball court and it went off.

The worst audience I had was…

A football club luncheon, I wasn’t experienced enough and should’ve said no.

The most famous person I’ve met is…

Hmm that’s subjective, but Matt Lucas from Little Britain was up there.

My dream gig is…

Breakfast radio and some tele show where I cook food with chefs in my pyjamas.

I knew I was a lesbian when…

I had impure thoughts about Nigella Lawson.

My first gay bar was…

Sporties in The Valley for Karaoke!

My celebrity crush is…

Hayley Raso from the Matildas, she’s a babe.

Becoming a parent is…

Doing wonders for my ability to multitask, I can now make a curry, play monster trucks and book in swimming lessons.

The inspiration behind my character Lyn is…

Every mum I’ve ever met lives in Lyn.

The joke that got me into the most trouble was…

About my pubes and Julia Gillard.

What people don’t appreciate about Brisbane is…

No one gives a shit about being fancy.

The best thing about doing comedy in regional Australia is…

The pub feeds and the yarns afterwards with the locals, my gosh the best jokes I’ve ever heard that I can’t repeat here.

Mel Buttle is currently on a national comedy tour until August. Follow @melindabuttle on Instagram for details.

