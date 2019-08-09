The boys in ‘Briefs’ are back in Brisbane

They’ve glitter-bombed the globe and now Brisbane’s own Briefs boys are back in town. QN Magazine asked Briefs Factory’s Fez Faanana about the theatrical explosion of joy and life that is Briefs: Close Encounters. The show is a sci-fi spectacle of flirty, filthy fabulousness.

“Coming home to Brisbane is a big treat. It’s a dream to be bringing Briefs into the Playhouse at QPAC! Who-da-thunk-it!”

“We stumbled onto the scene with our first Brief’s party just over 10 years ago only 10 blocks away from the QPAC.

“We have had an extraordinary journey since that party at the back of Ahimsa in 2008. It’s always special coming back to Brisbane with a chance for the family to experience the show.

“As well as whisking us around the world, we’ve been able to take a time out at home in Ipswich. Yes, Ipswich…

“Bringing art to the party, theatre to the big top and irreverence to the rational.

“Briefs Factory, as a production house, have a succession of Briefs productions now under its cummerbund.

Briefs: Close Encounters mixes circus, drag and burlesque

“Close Encounters is inspired by the daggy-ness of 80/90’s sci-fi, the drama and imagery of Hitchcock, the silliness of Benny Hill, the extravagance of Grace Jones, the grandeur of trad circus, the anticipation of burlesque, the artistry of drag and the guts of theatre,” Fez Faanana explained.

“As well as the cast, who are all creative collaborators; we have an amazing creative team at Briefs Factory specialising in all the specifics to make this production come to life.

“Tying the elements of circus, drag, burlesque, dance, comedy and a social conscience together with theatre is at the heart of our work.

“Briefs are heading home on an intergalactic mission to push the boundaries of artistry, masculinity and decency.”

Briefs: Close Encounters is on at the Brisbane Festival in September. For tickets and the lineup visit the Brisbane Festival website.

