The Boyfriend: Netflix drops trailer for Japan’s first queer dating show

As we wait for new seasons of The Ultimatum: Queer Love and I Kissed a Boy to hit our screens, Japanese series The Boyfriend is celebrating “love in all its forms”.

The Boyfriend is Japan’s first gay dating show and will see nine queer men embark on a journey to find love. For a month, the contestants will live together by the sea at the “Green Room” beach house.

Additionally, the men will also take turns working shifts at a peppermint green coffee truck. The series will explore what feelings and relationships develop after the contestants spend a summer living and working together.

Hosted by an eclectic mix of personalities, including MEGUMI, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, drag queen Durian Lollobrigida and Yoshimi Tokui, the show promises to deliver a roller coaster of emotions.

The Boyfriend leads to ‘unexpected miracles’ on set

Executive producer Dai Ota, manager of live-action originals at Netflix Japan, shares the vision for the series, explaining: “We started out wanting to highlight the young men’s friendships and personalities.”

“Our focus wasn’t just on romance but also on spending time together and experiencing personal growth.”

Kyodo Television’s Keisuke Hishida, who serves as the chief producer and director, adds, “I discussed with the cast how growth and valuable experiences stem from shared friendships, youth and struggles, not just romance. This led to many unexpected miracles on set.”

Model, DJ and YouTube vlogger Taiki takes on the roles of producer and casting director. On bringing the charismatic group together, he said “I’m so happy with how this series took shape. I listened to each participant with a goal to produce a show that left everyone feeling valued and loved.”

The series is particularly significant given Japan remains the only G7 nation without marriage equality.

The Boyfriend will premiere on Netflix on July 9.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday, with a total of 10 episodes over four weeks.

