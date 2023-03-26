The bisexual Kabaka Mwanga II of Buganda

Buganda, the traditional kingdom on which modern Uganda is based, happily lived under the rule of bisexual Kabaka Mwanga II before the imposition of colonial rule by the British.

The Kingdom of Buganda dated from the 13th century and comprised much of central and southern modern-day Uganda including the capital Kampala. The Kabakas (kings) enjoyed almost absolute power over their realm for hundreds of years.

But then came the Scramble for Africa as European empires raced to seize as much of the continent as they could. Traders and missionaries often acted as spies and agents for would-be colonial powers.

Mwanga II’s father, Kabaka Muteesa I, allowed Church of England and Catholic missionaries into Buganda in the 1870s to offset the influence of Muslims in the kingdom. He successfully played the three religions off against each other.

Muteesa I died in 1884. A council of state then chose the most capable prince to succeed, Muteesa’s 18th son, 16-year-old Mwanga II.

Suspicious of the missionaries, Mwanga noticed that in other countries the missionaries arrived first, followed by diplomats, merchants, ‘advisers’, and finally, soldiers. He predicted that when he died, Europeans would take over his kingdom. They didn’t wait that long…

The British wanted Buganda as a bulwark against German and Arab expansion, a base for the ivory trade, and a stop-over port for ships on the East India run.

Mwanga’s pages

The missionaries focused their efforts on Mwanga’s 500 pages. Regional chiefs dispatched young men from noble families to the royal court to serve as pages to the Kabaka and learn governance. They ranged in age from 14 to 25.

Many of those young men returned home as leaders of the future when their apprenticeship as pages finished. The Kabaka retained the most talented for the administration of the kingdom.

The missionaries recognised the crucial role played by the pages. They realised if they converted a page he could both spy on, and influence, the government in their interest.

But the pages were more than an important element of the kingdom’s ruling apparatus for Mwanga. He regarded them as his personal harem. No different to other Kabakas before him, or countless European monarchs who chose their paramours — male or female, either or both — from among the courtiers in their palaces. Mwanga II also took 17 brides, not in the same league as his father with 148, but enough to have missionaries clutching at their pearls.

The missionaries saw an opportunity to undermine the popular and astute Kabaka – attack him on his sexuality.

They convinced the pages they would burn for all eternity if they continued to indulge the Kabaka. About a hundred pages converted to Christianity. They refused Mwanga’s sexual advances and shared state secrets with the missionaries.

Burned alive

Mwanga gave the converts a choice. Loyalty to the kingdom (him), or their new religion. Those who chose to swear loyalty to him would live. About 45 chose death. Sadly, some of the Catholic pages were burned alive. After the executions, the missionaries whipped up trouble based on Mwanga’s cruelty and sexual deviance. Eventually, their exertions saw Mwanga deposed. The British then annexed his kingdom.

Using sexual deviance as an excuse to impose colonial rule was not without precedent. Spain’s Balboa fed 40 transgender ‘sodomites’ to his dogs after conquering present-day Panama in the 1500s.

The missionaries and colonisers, in their quest for Mwanga’s land, portrayed the Kabaka as a degenerate paedophile. They ignored that most of the pages were his age or older. Nor were the young men actually executed for refusing sex. They were executed for treason, for spying on their king for foreigners.

Double Standards

The European monarchs who vilified Mwanga II as a savage black heathen imposed the same penalty on any of their own subjects who betrayed them. Queen Victoria, for example, reigned over an Empire that executed Indian nationalists for treason. As late as 1916, the British hung Sir Roger Casement, an Irish nationalist, for high treason. They also vilified Casement for his homosexuality.

Also, the same missionaries who attacked Mwanga II for a hundred Christian deaths never said a word when his father killed a thousand Muslims. And they consented to their own compatriots murdering thousands of Bugandans for resisting the European takeover.

With mission accomplished and East Africa divided between European monarchs, the churches turned the murdered men into martyrs. They now claim the execution of the Bugandan pages as the birth of Christianity in Africa.

The British exiled Mwanga II and ruled the territory until Ugandan independence in 1962. Kabaka Mwanga II died in exile in Seychelles in 1903.

