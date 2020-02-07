The Birds of Prey soundtrack is queer AF!

Birds of Prey, the new Harley Quinn film, was released this week, but most surprising was the soundtrack. It’s gay AF!

It’s got voices from all different generations. From Barry White to Pat Benatar, to Halsey and Marilyn Monroe. What more could we ask for?

My friend first told me about the BOPS earlier this week.

He was bouncing around in the passenger seat of my car yelling, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend”.

If I’m being honest, I had forgotten all about the classic Marilyn made famous. I know it’s iconic for us queers, but come on, it’s over sixty years old!

“I haven’t heard that song in ages,” I proceeded to tell him.

Then he glared at me with disgust and grabbed the AUX protruding from the stereo of my Rav 4. He shoved it into the headphone jack of his mobile.

“Haven’t heard it in ages. Christ, what kind of gay are you? It’s on the Birds of Prey soundtrack. The album is better than the movie.” He schooled me.

Now, I admittedly haven’t seen the film, so I can’t agree with him. But, if I learned anything on the drive home, it’s that the BOPS is queer as shit.

Don’t believe me? Well, below are some of the tracks that had the gay in me screaming to come out for a boogie. Do people still say ‘boogie’?

Pat Benatar ⁠— Hit Me with Your Best Shot

Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Heads Will Roll

Doja Cat — Boss Bitch

James Brown — It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World

Halsey — Nightmare

And of course, the gem from BOPS that started this whole thing:

Marilyn Monroe — Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend

Look, I’m aware not all of these songs are explicitly queer, but all of them are held dear to our cold, dead hearts in one way or another.

The soundtrack also has songs by K Flay, the Chordettes, Barry White, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui who came out as bisexual in 2016.

It might be the playlist for Birds of Prey but I think from now on, it will be the soundtrack to my life.

Someone tell me I’m not alone in this.

