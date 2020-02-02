BreakingVIC

The biggest Midsumma Pride March ever happening now

midsumma pride march
Image: desiree240z/Instagram

Earlier today Melbourne’s biggest ever Midsumma Pride March headed off down Fitzroy Street. The Midsumma Pride March kicked off with a pre-march procession by Dykes on Bikes. Then Midsumma’s Rainbow Aboriginal Pride led thousands of marchers through the streets of St Kilda.

Scroll down for pics and vids

The march follows almost the same route along Fitzroy Street as the first march in 1996. Also, along the way, it passes the new Victoria Pride Centre.

$10 million for Victoria Pride Centre

In advance of the march, the Victorian government committed a further $10 million to the Victoria Pride Centre.

The Victoria Pride Centre is an Australian first. It provides a common space for LGBTIQ groups and organisations to share ideas and resources.

Previously, the Victorian government gave $15 million toward the establishment of the centre. However, the Victorian Minister for Equality Martin Foley said Victoria would now provide the additional funding. This latest grant comes following the failure of the federal government to provide funding.

Before the march, Martin Foley spoke of the funding as support for equality.

“The Victorian Pride Centre will be a valuable space for generations of LGBTIQ people and an assurance to all Victorians that in this state – equality is not negotiable.

“We’re proud to support all the organisations moving into the Pride Centre and recognise the important contribution they make to providing a voice to Victoria’s diverse LGBTIQ communities.”

 

A post shared by Simon M (@dr.mcknick) on

 

A post shared by Melbourne (@onlypeachykeen) on

Going to make sign, but too busy having gay sex

 

A post shared by Susan (@moonwyrm) on

VicBears

BiAlliance

Parents of Gender Diverse Children – support plus mum and dad hugs also

Banner not straight, but neither are we

 

A post shared by ash (@ashrajpandey) on

