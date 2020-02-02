The biggest Midsumma Pride March ever happening now

Earlier today Melbourne’s biggest ever Midsumma Pride March headed off down Fitzroy Street. The Midsumma Pride March kicked off with a pre-march procession by Dykes on Bikes. Then Midsumma’s Rainbow Aboriginal Pride led thousands of marchers through the streets of St Kilda.

The march follows almost the same route along Fitzroy Street as the first march in 1996. Also, along the way, it passes the new Victoria Pride Centre.

$10 million for Victoria Pride Centre

In advance of the march, the Victorian government committed a further $10 million to the Victoria Pride Centre.

The Victoria Pride Centre is an Australian first. It provides a common space for LGBTIQ groups and organisations to share ideas and resources.

Previously, the Victorian government gave $15 million toward the establishment of the centre. However, the Victorian Minister for Equality Martin Foley said Victoria would now provide the additional funding. This latest grant comes following the failure of the federal government to provide funding.

Before the march, Martin Foley spoke of the funding as support for equality.

“The Victorian Pride Centre will be a valuable space for generations of LGBTIQ people and an assurance to all Victorians that in this state – equality is not negotiable.

“We’re proud to support all the organisations moving into the Pride Centre and recognise the important contribution they make to providing a voice to Victoria’s diverse LGBTIQ communities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon M (@dr.mcknick) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne (@onlypeachykeen) on Feb 1, 2020 at 6:34pm PST

Going to make sign, but too busy having gay sex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan (@moonwyrm) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:33pm PST

VicBears

Today I marched with the bears as part of VicBears #PRIDE #Midsumma pic.twitter.com/jWlEmBQkAU — Mick (@mikjcal) February 2, 2020

25 years of marching down Fitzroy St supporting Pride. Great fun Team Port Phillip #pride2020 #midsumma #MayorCopp pic.twitter.com/zzbnaLxyat — City of Port Phillip (@cityportphillip) February 2, 2020

BiAlliance

Parents of Gender Diverse Children – support plus mum and dad hugs also

Head down to the Parents of Gender Diverse Children @PGDCsupport stall for some free mum and dad hugs today at #Midsumma Carnival ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zD5p1CnWHo — Jo Hirst (@thegenderfairy1) January 19, 2020

Banner not straight, but neither are we

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ash (@ashrajpandey) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:00pm PST

