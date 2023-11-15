Level up your wedding choreo with The Balanced Dancer

Are you planning to tie the knot in Brisbane soon? Do you want to make your wedding day unforgettable with a personalised dance performance?

Just like the wedding venue, cake, outfit, flowers, and event styling, a first wedding dance should be both unique and unforgettable – for the happy couple, and for all of the wedding guests looking on in adoration.

For those fearful of taking a foolish step (or twelve), or flamboyant couples who want to make a splash, The Balanced Dancer is your exclusive wedding dance partner, offering private wedding dance coaching and choreography.

The Balanced Dancer founder Natalie is based in Brisbane and has spent over 30 years in the dance industry. She offers a bespoke and truly unique dance experience for brides and grooms.

Natalie will travel to you (or to a designated studio) at a convenient location for you within the Brisbane region.

Once she gets to know you and your partner, she’ll coach you through choreographed pieces, tailored to your needs and with a hint of unique edge.

One size does not fit all, and Natalie wants to make sure your wedding dance truly suits you and your partner’s individual personalities.

Highly familiar with different dance styles and genres as well as music requests, Natalie will turn one routine into an unforgettable moment at your wedding.

With over 30 years of experience taking two left feet and turning them into certified boogie shoes, you’re in the right hands (or feet rather) with The Balanced Dancer.

