The Bachelor’s Brooke Cleal debuts girlfriend in coming out post

Brooke Cleal didn’t find love with Jimmy on The Bachelor Australia in 2021, but she’s opened up about her “liberating” same-sex relationship with girlfriend Alyssa Viktoria.

The 29-year-old made the relationship Instagram official in a seriously beautiful coming out post, including photos of the couple together.

“This post is not only about opening up about one of the most loving, liberating, empowering relationships but also the struggles I have experienced behind the scenes and the progression I’ve made within myself and my sexuality in the last two years,” Brooke wrote.

“I’ve been so torn between excitement and fear for months, mostly worried about rejection and scrutiny for the second time in my life.

“The suppression of my feelings caused sleepless nights and significant frustration and questions.”

Brooke, who’s from Melbourne and now living in London, then went on to say she’s been asked by people if she knew about her sexuality before going on The Bachelor.

“People have asked me if I knew about this before the show – the truth is perhaps it was always there without acknowledgement, understanding or exploration,” she wrote.

Brooke ended the post with a sweet shoutout to her girlfriend Alyssa.

“As soon as I met [Viktoria], she had this energy so individualistic, I just magnetised.

“Full of fun, charisma, intellect and wit continuing to leave me speechless. I’ve found someone to slow down with and share something so real.

“@alyssaviktoria_ you inspire me every single second of the day and I’m so in awe of you!”

Girlfriend Alyssa also commented on the Bachelor Australia alum’s post.

“Obsessed and in awe right back at you my girl,” she wrote.

Beautiful.



