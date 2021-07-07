The Bachelor King: Apply to become Tiger King’s new husband

Joe Exotic this week announced the hunt for the Tiger King’s new husband. He invited potential spouses aged 18 or more to enter a competition called The Bachelor King. His press release promises the winner a 3-night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic getaway with Joe himself.

However, conditions apply.

The romantic getaway can only take place following the Tiger King’s release from prison. Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas. He went to jail in 2019, convicted on 17 counts of animal abuse and two of attempted murder for hire.

But Joe believes release is imminent.

He states that new evidence proves “conspiracy, obstruction of justice, perjury by federal agents, and witnesses, in addition to prosecutor misconduct.”

Further, Joe claims the federal judge who heard the case is a long-time friend of one of the main witnesses.

“Joe Exotic’s criminal attorney, John Phillips and his office of attorneys out of Jacksonville, Florida, is confident that… he will be freed by the end of the year, if not sooner.”

The Tiger King’s attorneys, of course, previously parked a stretch limo outside his prison on Donald Trump’s last day in office. They appeared confident at the time the former president would issue Joe with a pardon.

However, no pardon eventuated and the limo remained unused.

Joe’s current husband

Although Joe remains married to Dillon Passage, he states the relationship may not continue.

“I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with. I want to share this with someone great.”

Joe invites applications through his website. We won’t link to it. If you want to become the Tiger King’s new husband badly enough, you’ll no doubt find The Bachelor King link. But don’t pack that suitcase just yet. The romantic getaway may be a long time coming.

PD: Filming of the NBC series The Tiger King starring John Cameron Mitchell begins in Brisbane on Thursday.

PD: Filming of the NBC series The Tiger King starring John Cameron Mitchell begins in Brisbane on Thursday.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.