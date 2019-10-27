The Amazing Race Australia: personal trainers Tim & Rod

The Amazing Race Australia kicks off this week with married personal trainers Tim and Rod one of the couples competing for a $250,000 cash prize.

Scroll down for the pics

Tim and Rod married in March after meeting two and a half years ago.

Advertisements

The pair share some hot pics to their joint Instagram account, though they removed some posts considered too cheeky by the show producers. A Twitter account associated with the guys also seems to have disappeared.

Tim and Rod spoke to news.com.au about the deleted images.

“They just said that it is a family show so maybe we should just review it, so we made a decision ourselves to go through and cull a few photos.

“We went through and got rid of a few. But we’re not going to change who we are. We’re still going to be taking photos on the beach in our swimmers, that’s what we love to do.”

Their wedding day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim & Rod (@timandrod) on Mar 23, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

At the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim & Rod (@timandrod) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim & Rod (@timandrod) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim & Rod (@timandrod) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Personal Trainers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim & Rod (@timandrod) on Aug 16, 2018 at 8:19pm PDT

Tim and Rod from the Amazing Race Australia: ‘a little bit out there’

The couple describe themselves as “a little bit out there.”

“We’re super fit guys.

“We just love doing things that are a little bit out there. We’ve put up a few sexy photos but we always try to do a bit of a funny twist as well. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, we just like to live life with a smile on our face.”

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.