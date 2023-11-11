The 2024 Grammys: are you Team Kylie or Team Troye?

The announcement of nominations for the 2024 Grammys see three Aussies in the running including Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan both up for Best Pop Dance Recording.
It’s Troye’s first nomination and Kylie’s fifth. She won Best Dance Recording for Come into My World in 2004.
Rush and Padam Padam are nominated in the same Grammy category. This is going to cause a gay civil war.
— Justin McCallum (@Justin_McCallum) November 10, 2023
Best Pop Dance Recording will be presented for the first time at the 2024 Grammys. The Recording Academy described it as honouring “tracks and singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement.”
Kylie is nominated for Padam Padam and Troye for Rush. Their competition?
One in a Million – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta.
Miracle – Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding.
Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray.
Dom Dolla
Also nominated: Dom Dolla for Best Remixed Recording — New Gold featuring Tame Impala. The Aussie house music producer has been releasing singles since 2013. First nominated for an ARIA Award in 2017, he won for Best Dance Release with San Frandisco in 2020.
2024 Grammys
The 2024 Grammys occur on Monday, February 5 our time.
