The 1975 Malaysia show stopped over same-sex kiss

A set by the 1975 at a Malaysian music festival came to an abrupt end last night after frontman Matty Healy criticised the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance and kissed bassist Ross McDonald.

The 1975 performed six songs at the Good Vibes festival before Matty Healy stopped and apologised for accepting the gig.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the fcking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

You fcking government

“I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your fcking government, but your government are a bunch of fcking retards and I don’t care anymore. If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the fcking mood.”

The singer went on to say the 1975 would not include any uplifting songs in their set at the festival.

“Because I’m fcking furious and that’s not fair on you because you’re not representative of your government. Because you are young people and I am sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool. So I pulled the show yesterday and we had a conversation and we said, ‘You know what? We can’t let these kids down because they’re not the problem’.”

After finishing his speech, Matty Healy kissed bassist Ross McDonald. The band then launched into the seventh song of their set but were not allowed to continue after that. Matty told the audience the 1975 “just got banned from Kuala Lumpur.”

Good Vibes organisers confirmed the set was cut short due to “non-compliance with local performance guidelines.

Social media comment on the action was mixed. Some locals claimed the singer was drunk and that his actions would actually make life harder for queer Malaysians.

Thank you Matty Healy for coming over to Kuala Lumpur and throwing your unneeded white activism at us but you’ve just made it harder for us queer Malaysians now — Khadi (@khudeejuh) July 21, 2023

