That time David Marr nailed Cardinal George Pell

The death of Cardinal George Pell brings to mind David Marr’s splendid essay on the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse’s verdict on Pell.

David Marr’s Guardian article from 2020 should be made compulsory reading for every religious leader and politician in this country.

If you want to know about George Pell, just read this one article. As always, David Marr cuts through the distractions and sideshows employed to muddy the public discourse.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse delivered its report in 2017. However, due to ongoing legal action over Pell’s alleged sexual abuse of children, the commission withheld its findings on him. At the conclusion of his trials in 2020, Australians finally learned what the commission concluded about the senior Catholic.

David Marr described it as an ‘unflinching verdict’. He said no senior church leader emerged from the commission ‘as damaged as Pell’.

The truth about Cardinal George Pell

David Marr summarised the commission’s findings in just one sentence.

“Pell claimed he never knew, he was too distracted, he was kept out of the loop, it was a different age back then, he didn’t have the authority he needed and he was deceived by officials, even bishops, while – Pell was forced to admit – priests and brothers in Ballarat and Melbourne were abusing children.”

George Pell is dead. Thinking of the children who suffered unimaginable abuse on his watch. #RevelationABC #Pell pic.twitter.com/qY2mSje0K2 — Revelation (@revelation_doc) January 10, 2023

Read Also:

Meanwhile, they must be selling a lot of candles at the Vatican gift shop: Benedict XVI: thoughts and prayers for vile former pope.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.