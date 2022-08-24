‘That person wasn’t me’: Danielle Laidley reveals darkest moment

AFL great Danielle Laidley has spoken about her harrowing struggles with her gender dysphoria, drug addiction and mental health.

Laidley’s autobiography Don’t Look Away: A Memoir of Identity and Acceptance is out next week.

In it, the transgender AFL great “covers the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and what it took for me to step into the world as my true self”.

Warning: distressing content

Speaking to News Corp, the former AFL player and coach opened up about her darkest moment – trying to take her own life in mid-2020 after a days-long ice binge.

“I was at such a low point in my life,” Laidley recalled.

“I’d been smoking ice for about eight or nine days, I had not been to sleep.

“I was completely insane and I look back now and that person wasn’t me.”

Laidley said she was knew she was transgender from a young age, but for decades kept her gender identity from her friends, family and her footy club.

But leaving the sport in 2015 or 2016 left her feeling alone and in a “void”.

“For a 15-year-old, it became my footy career and then my coaching career. I became a workaholic, that was my addiction,” she said.

“When I was struggling, I would stick my head in the solace of my job.

“It became a vicious cycle for me and when I left the AFL, I didn’t have my football career to stick my head in.

“All of a sudden there was a void of not being attached to a tribe. You’re by yourself, which was the first time in my life that had happened to me.

“I was always living in fear, in shame and in embarrassment of my gender identity.

“Now I had this other problem [with addiction] that manifested out of my family history, and I was too scared to reach out to anyone.

“It was just a bonfire waiting for the match.”

Danielle Laidley appearing on 60 Minutes

Danielle Laidley is now living happily with her partner Donna, and explained while it’s “taken a while to get here”, her “life is great”.

“Life is a hell of a lot easier just being you,” she told News Corp.

“Life’s going to be worth living now… I’m going to get fulfilment now being me, and I get that every day now.”

On Sunday night (August 28), Danielle Laidley will share her story in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“There used to be a skinny kid, bloke running around a footy field like a maniac,” she told the program.

“But that was a part of the mask, to cover up.

“I wouldn’t let people get close to me. I thought I was coping really well, but obviously that wasn’t the case.

“Life hasn’t been easy, I’ve found it tough the whole way through. Now I can be myself with everyone.”

No more hiding, no more suffering. SUNDAY on #60Mins, football legend Danielle Laidley breaks her silence. pic.twitter.com/RYc5D8JcKZ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) August 24, 2022

