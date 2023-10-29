That infamous time queens drank Wallaby Bob’s pub dry

The Brisbane Queens Ball has had many homes, including a notorious once-only event at Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast. However, the event could never return to Mudgeeraba. The locals were a forgiving mob. But not if you drank Wallaby Bob’s pub dry.

The Brisbane Queens Ball began on Mt Tamborine in 1962. A group of LGBT people from Brisbane tired of the constant police raids on ‘camp’ parties organised in town. Drag queens in particular cursed the inner city’s hilly landscape as they hoiked up their skirts and cartwheeled over rickety fences with cops in hot pursuit.

So, they rented neighbouring holiday homes in the remote and unpoliced hamlet at the top of Tamborine Mountain and partied away the 1962 Queen’s Birthday Long Weekend.

It became a regular annual event, with dancing, drag shows, costume prizes and an ever-increasing attendance. When what had become known as the Queen’s Birthday Ball outgrew the private homes, locals happily hired out a community hall to the popular annual visitors. But the ball eventually also outgrew the hall and Dame Sybil von Thorndyke, a founder of the event and the primary organiser, decided to move down from the mountain.

However, in 1971, Brisbane remained off-limits. Queensland was Australia’s most conservative state with an authoritarian government always ready to demonise a minority. Corrupt police regarded hunting poofs as sport and judges could jail a man for fourteen years for private, adult, consenting anal sex with another male.

Mudgeeraba

Dame Sybil’s longtime friend and legendary Brisbane personality Toye de Wilde suggested a hall at Mudgeeraba in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Community halls generally don’t have liquor licences and a mob of LGBT party-goers attempting to avoid official attention were not going to apply for one. They hired the hall, practised a few drag numbers, plugged in a record player, dropped their BYO beers in an esky, and had a party. But those beers had to come from somewhere and in 1971 at Mudgeeraba, that somewhere was Wallaby Bob’s Pub.

Wallaby Bob

Bob McMaster was a true Aussie character — a wrestler, then rugby union and professional rugby league footballer. After retiring from sport he bought the pub at Mudgeeraba. A born entertainer, Bob turned Wallaby Bob’s into a legendary venue. You could always be guaranteed a fun night at the Wallaby — and a cold beer.

Until the Queen’s Birthday long weekend in June 1971…

The queens came to Mudgeeraba. They booked out what accommodation the rural locality offered or camped out in tents. And they drank… They drank a lot… In fact, they drank Wallaby Bob’s pub dry… On a long weekend… With no chance of further deliveries until Tuesday…

People who were there say the locals were not homophobic. But they were intolerant of people who deprived them of a cold beer. Dame Sybil thought it best not to ever return to Mudgeeraba. In 1972, Brisbane hosted the Brisbane Queens Ball for the first time — at a hall in Nundah, with the local outlaw bikie gang happily providing security and keeping the local cops at bay.

A sad note

Other than the shortage of grog, early ball-goers enjoyed fond memories of the Mudgeeraba Ball except for sad news only learned after the event. Friends expected a young gay First Nations man from Brisbane at the event. The boyfriend of celebrity chef Bernard King, he planned to drive to the Coast after finishing work but never arrived.

Those who drove home to Brisbane after the ball found out why when they came across police on the road out of town. In the years before the construction of the Pacific Motorway, the road to the Gold Coast was little more than a bush track. No carefully engineered drainage systems. When it rained, excess water simply flowed over the road. A storm that night caused a flash flood and the popular young man was washed off the road and drowned. 🖤💛❤️ ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜RIP

