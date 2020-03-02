‘Thank you Pete’: Tributes as Pete Buttigieg leaves race

Pete Buttigieg has ended his ambitious and historic campaign to become US President.

Last year, the 38-year-old became the first openly gay presidential contender from a major party with his run for the Democratic nomination.

He then went on to break ground by becoming the first out candidate to earn primary delegates for a major party’s nomination.

But after a major loss on Saturday, Buttigieg confirmed he was dropping out in a speech to supporters in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

“We sent a message to every kid out there wondering if whatever marks them out as different means they are somehow destined to be less than,” he said.

“Someone who once felt that exact same way can become a leading American presidential candidate with his husband at his side.”

Never forget that we are making history. pic.twitter.com/jJhKlubMtB — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) March 1, 2020

Buttigieg campaign ‘inspired countless LGBTQ people’

He faced criticism from LGBTIQ activists and progressive voters, including for his opposition to universal healthcare.

However many acknowledged his trailblazing campaign. Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said Buttigieg was the first out gay person to be “seriously considered” a frontrunner.

“People from all walks of life saw a viable candidate for president. [They] evaluated him based on his ideas, not his sexual orientation,” David said.

“Mayor Buttigieg ran an incredible campaign that broke glass ceilings and also inspired countless LGBTQ people to run for office.

“He championed his support for LGBTQ equality and effectively articulated how issues of discrimination and inequality personally affected him and his family.

“[He] undoubtedly moved our country towards a more equal society.”

.@PeteButtigieg’s candidacy was historic and he showed the world that Americans are ready to accept and embrace qualified LGBTQ public leaders. His candidacy came after decades of LGBTQ Americans fighting to be heard, be visible, and have a place in the American experience. pic.twitter.com/IDdRAYUga5 — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) March 1, 2020

Buttigieg won in Iowa and did well in New Hampshire and Nevada, but overwhelming lost in South Carolina at the weekend.

Currently, Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are the frontrunners for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

Buttigieg left the race just days before Super Tuesday, on which a large number of states will cast their ballots for their preferred contender.

Tributes to Pete Buttigieg send ThankYouPete trending on Twitter

As a queer person, as a military veteran who lived under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, in a society that tells us there is a limit to what someone who is LGBTQ can do, I am incredibly proud of Pete Buttigieg’s historic candidacy. He has inspired and galvanized millions. (1/3) — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 1, 2020

The barriers @PeteButtigieg broke cannot be understated. Any LGBTQ person who runs for our country’s highest office will have him to thank for paving the way. And because of Pete and his historic campaign, we know there will be more LGBTQ candidates. And one day, one will win. pic.twitter.com/0eLI14JZRY — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 2, 2020

Whether or not he was your dude, the campaign of #PeteButtigieg was historic. Unlike Trump’s hateful, divisive and often incoherent rhetoric, #MayorPete sought to bring the country together. We need more people like him. Congrats on a great run! https://t.co/H1ODKnHChy — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) March 2, 2020

As someone who’s dealt with fewer opportunities in my chosen industry for being openly gay years before that was welcome, I’m grateful to @PeteButtigieg & @Chas10Buttigieg for ignoring the odds & assumptions & creating a path for LGBTQ in politics that simply did not exist. 🙏🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 2, 2020

Thank you, @PeteButtigieg. You inspired a new generation to public service – many of whom would never have thought it possible. You took a risk, broke new ground, and gave so many a reason to believe we are still a nation that values progress. — TB#ThankYouPete — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) March 2, 2020

