‘Thank you Pete’: Tributes as Pete Buttigieg leaves race

Photo: Facebook

Pete Buttigieg has ended his ambitious and historic campaign to become US President.

Last year, the 38-year-old became the first openly gay presidential contender from a major party with his run for the Democratic nomination.

He then went on to break ground by becoming the first out candidate to earn primary delegates for a major party’s nomination.

But after a major loss on Saturday, Buttigieg confirmed he was dropping out in a speech to supporters in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

“We sent a message to every kid out there wondering if whatever marks them out as different means they are somehow destined to be less than,” he said.

“Someone who once felt that exact same way can become a leading American presidential candidate with his husband at his side.”

Buttigieg campaign ‘inspired countless LGBTQ people’

He faced criticism from LGBTIQ activists and progressive voters, including for his opposition to universal healthcare.

However many acknowledged his trailblazing campaign. Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said Buttigieg was the first out gay person to be “seriously considered” a frontrunner.

“People from all walks of life saw a viable candidate for president. [They] evaluated him based on his ideas, not his sexual orientation,” David said.

“Mayor Buttigieg ran an incredible campaign that broke glass ceilings and also inspired countless LGBTQ people to run for office.

“He championed his support for LGBTQ equality and effectively articulated how issues of discrimination and inequality personally affected him and his family.

“[He] undoubtedly moved our country towards a more equal society.”

Buttigieg won in Iowa and did well in New Hampshire and Nevada, but overwhelming lost in South Carolina at the weekend.

Currently, Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are the frontrunners for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

Buttigieg left the race just days before Super Tuesday, on which a large number of states will cast their ballots for their preferred contender.

Tributes to Pete Buttigieg send ThankYouPete trending on Twitter

