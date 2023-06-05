Thailand’s likely PM pledges same-sex marriage at Bangkok Pride

Thailand’s frontrunner for Prime Minister Pita Limjaroenrat has promised to pass same-sex marriage legislation soon after he forms government.

Pita (pictured) is the leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, which won the most seats in the country’s May 14 election.

Before the election, his party formed a coalition with eight others. That coalition went to the election committed to two draft bills, one legalising same-sex marriage and the other a crucial gender identity law.

That bill would allow transgender Thais to officially affirm their gender identity for the first time.

On Sunday, Pita took part in the second annual Bangkok Pride Parade. More than 50,000 people joined the parade, which returned to the capital city last year for the first time since 2006.

Thailand PM frontrunner promises same-sex marriage within 100 days

The 42-year-old is expected to be named as Prime Minister in July, but his party faces possible roadblocks, including the necessary votes from Thailand’s military-appointed Senate.

Writing on Facebook to celebrate Pride, Pita Limjaroenrat reiterated his pledge to legislate for same-sex marriage within 100 days of becoming Prime Minister.

He described Thailand as “a country driven by love, not fear.”

“Diversity is not a weakness, but a strength of this country,” Pita wrote.

“Love is love and love must win. It’s about telling the world about the values we share.”

“The way forward is to see that people are equal no matter who you are.

“We all have equal human dignity and must have equality before the law and receive public services from the state fairly and equally, not be discriminated against.”

Taiwan only Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage

In Asia, Taiwan is the only other territory to have passed same-sex marriage legislation.

Last month a Japanese court ruled that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

Japanese advocates celebrated the ruling as a step forward for equality, despite the government not in support.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.