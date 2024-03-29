Thailand MPs fly pride flag after passing same-sex marriage

Thailand MPs have waved a big rainbow flag in parliament after they overwhelmingly voted to pass a same-sex marriage bill.

Four hundred of 415 politicians voted for the landmark bill in the country’s lower house this week.

Thailand is set to become the first Southeast Asian nation to legalise marriages between two people regardless of gender, per the bill.

After the vote, politicians cheered and a group waved a large rainbow flag in the chambers. Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is a big supporter of the reform.

The same-sex marriage bill still needs Senate approval and the Thai king’s endorsement to become law, which will probably take some months.

Thai MP Danuphorn Punnakanta, who led a committee working on the draft bill, said its passage “elevates the status of Thailand in the eyes of the world”.

“The right to equality in Thailand has begun today,” he said.

“It is the beginning, and there will be further legislation relating to people’s rights and freedom as a result.”

Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only countries in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages.

Taiwan was the first in Asia to allow same-sex marriages in 2019.

Last year, Nepal recognised same-sex marriages under an interim order from the country’s Supreme Court.

